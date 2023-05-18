Boris Johnson called Emmanuel Macron a ‘C***’ for Ukrainian refugees, says former aide





Boris Johnson with Emanuel Macron on a happier occasion. Boris Johnson with Emanuel Macron on a happier occasion. Boris Johnson called Emmanuel Macron ac*** and wanted to turn off his lights after the French president criticized the UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, according to a former collaborator. Guto Harriwho was Johnson’s chief spin doctor, said the former prime minister said Macron was Putin’s lick and demanded a frog-bashing orgy in response. The row erupted just weeks later Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Amid criticism over the UK’s failure to take in more refugees fleeing war, Macron accused the UK government of failing to live up to his grand claims. I hope that the Ukrainian men and women who lived through the horror and crossed Europe to join their families in British territory will be treated better, he said. In the latest episode of his unprecedented podcast detailing life inside Johnsons No 10, Harri said: There was tension at first when people like Emmanuel Macron from France traveled to Moscow to talk to Cheese fries. I think Boris described it privately as nauseating. And all the while, I think Macron was feeling the strain of Boris apparently running to help Ukraine militarily. So when the UK press gave the UK government a hard time over our response to the refugee crisis, Macron supercharged it by criticizing Boris quite directly and his words made the front page of The Guardian on a Friday, I think. And while Boris isn’t prone to getting really angry, or using particularly strong language, that’s where he really rocked and in our morning meeting I think with a small group of us , he has just embarked on a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron. Basically, to say it’s a four-letter word that starts with C is a crackpot, it’s Putin’s lick. We need to go all the way on this one – a rugby term that basically means, gloves off. We need an orgy of frog kicks. I’ll have to turn off his lights. Pretty solid stuff. The story continues And I’m happy to say that weeks later, of course, they patched it up. They got along really well. In fact, they went for a whiskey together at the G7 summit. Harri revealed last week that Johnson had wanted send a video to Rishi Sunak calling him ac*** after his resignation as chancellor. He said: Rishi is out. Didn’t even tell Boris he was going. Basically, he went public with his resignation. And a few days later, Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he wanted to say to Rishi. He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said he was thinking of sending this to Rishi. Video playback: you are ac ***. So here is. If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak in the aftermath of his overthrow and the all time great betrayal as he sees it, you have it. Related…

