As US attends G7, China hosts its own summit





Chinese leader Xi Jinping kicks off a summit on Thursday that the country announces as a historic milestone, rolling out the red carpet for five Central Asian countries that are key to China’s regional ambitions. The first China-Central Asia summit is part of China’s broader goal to strengthen economic and political partnerships with like-minded countries, to counter what it sees as a US-dominated world order that tries to contain and suppress China. Notably, Mr. Xis’ summit was scheduled on the eve of the annual Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which begins Friday and will be attended by the leaders of the world’s wealthiest major democracies, including President Biden. A major topic for G7 leaders will be how to address what the United States describes as China’s growing assertiveness. Mr. Xi has sought to deepen China’s influence in Central Asia, as part of his efforts to restore his image as a global statesman. China greeted the leaders of the five former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the tarmac with a huge crowd of dancers and jumping children chanting: Welcome, welcome! Warmly welcome!

The two-day summit also underscores China’s interest in filling some of the void left by Russia, a key trading partner and longtime security provider to the region. Russia’s war in Ukraine has weakened Moscow’s influence in Central Asia, creating an opening for China. China is trying to highlight more and more of these groupings and platforms where it is the focal point, not the West, said Raffaello Pantucci, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. It’s part of the larger story that China is spinning, that there is another world order out there. In a symbolic move, the summit is taking place in Xian, the city in central China that was a key stop on the ancient Silk Road trade route that for centuries linked China to Central Asia and the Middle East. Chinese state media reports raised anticipation for the meeting, describing it as a milestone in Chinese diplomacy and a new pattern in international relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called it the country’s first major diplomatic event this year. China’s interest in Central Asia stems from long-standing concerns about violence and ethnic tensions in the country’s far-western region of Xinjiang, which shares a border with Central Asian countries. China sees economic prosperity in the region as a way to further stabilize Xinjiang, analysts say.

China has invested billions of dollars in pipelines, highways and railways that help bring Central Asia’s rich natural resource base to China. Many Chinese cities depend on natural gas from Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan has some of the largest oil deposits in the world outside the Middle East. In 2013, Xi chose Kazakhstan as the site of the speech where he outlined the vision for his Belt and Road Initiative, a $1 trillion plan to build infrastructure projects in developing countries. to bring them closer to China’s orbit. Last year, Xi traveled to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on his first overseas trip since the pandemic began. However, the relationship has not always been smooth. Several Belt and Road projects in the region have stalled or been embroiled in scandal, including a power plant outage in 2018 that left much of the Kyrgyz capital without heat or electricity. Local residents have protested over concerns that their countries are becoming too indebted to China and against China’s internment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. And Mr. Xi’s ambitions in the region are complicated by his friendship with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and the close ties between the two countries. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, has unnerved Central Asia, raising concerns that Russia may attempt to seize other places once part of the Soviet Union or encourage the separatists. Theresa Fallon, director of the Russia Europe Asia Center for Studies in Brussels, said China was engaged in a difficult diplomatic clapperboard to try to gain an advantage over Central Asian countries without angering Mr Putin.

China and Russia share an anti-Western narrative, but there are many areas of potential friction, Ms Fallon said. Antony J. Blinken, US Secretary of State, also visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this year, hoping to encourage Central Asian countries to resist economic aid to Russia in the face of sanctions. Western. China is watching closely as a growing number of Western players woo Central Asia, said Niva Yau, a researcher in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, who works as a nonresident researcher for the Atlantic Councils Global China Hub, a group reflection. By hosting the summit, Yau said, China aims to further reassure Central Asia that China will always be there, China is predictable, China is capable of supporting the region. Olivia Wang contributed to the research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/18/world/asia/china-central-asia-g7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos