Indonesian communications minister arrested for corruption





JAKARTA — Indonesian authorities on Wednesday arrested a senior cabinet minister on corruption charges in a case they say has caused billions of rupees in losses to the state. Johnny G. Plate is the fifth minister in President Joko Widodos’ administration to be charged with corruption. More recently, his social affairs and fisheries ministers were jailed in 2021 for corruption. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said Johnny was arrested for his involvement in purchasing equipment needed to build thousands of communications towers, which his ministry said would bring internet to thousands of villages in 2020. Johnny was arrested as a budget user and as a minister, AGO official Kuntadi said, without detailing the minister’s specific role. Another official, Ketut Sumedana, said the minister allegedly violated Indonesia’s corruption law, which carries a maximum sentence of life. In response to the arrest, the Communications Department said in a statement that it would respect legal process and its public services would not be hampered by the case. Meanwhile, the office of President Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, said the arrest was unexpected. The president has repeatedly reminded officials to work with caution, said Ms. Jaleswari Pramodhawardhani, head of the presidential office. A lawyer for the minister could not immediately be reached for comment. The alleged corruption cost the state around 8 trillion rupees (S$722 million) in losses, the AGO said. According to global corruption watchdog Transparency International, Indonesia dropped four points on its Corruption Perceptions Index in 2022 to 110 out of 180 countries. Reuters

