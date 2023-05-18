Museums can serve as vehicles for global cultural exchange: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that museums are not just places for young people to visit, they are career opportunities and can serve as a medium for global cultural exchange. The government, he said, is continuously working to preserve the country’s rich cultural heritage and build cultural infrastructure. The prime minister said the focus has been on building local and rural museums. Addressing the inauguration of the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said, “Today’s occasion will mark a watershed moment in the world of museums in India. Museums are no longer just places to visit for our young people. They are a career opportunity. They can serve as a means of global cultural exchange. “Many of our manuscripts and libraries were burnt during the time of slavery, it was a loss not only for India but for the whole world and all of humanity,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that in Amrit Mahotsav, new cultural infrastructure is being created alongside efforts to preserve Indian heritage. “In Amrit Mahotsav, while preserving Indian heritage, we are also building new cultural infrastructure. In these efforts of the country, there is also the history of the struggle for freedom and there is also a legacy of thousands of years,” he said.

He said that after independence, the right efforts to preserve the heritage of the country were not undertaken and this led to lack of awareness among the people. “Unfortunately, the efforts that should have been made to preserve our heritage after independence could not be made, the lack of awareness of the people about heritage has increased even more… It has been announced that the essential is pride in our heritage,” Prime Minister Modi said. Addressing the gathering, he said a museum has been built dedicated to the journey and contribution of all former prime ministers of India. “We have built a PM Museum dedicated to the journey and contribution of all former Prime Ministers of India to Delhi. Today, people from all over the country come to the PM Museum to witness India’s development after independence,” Modi said.

“We are building 10 special museums to immortalize the contribution of our tribal community in the struggle for freedom. This is a unique initiative in the world in which a comprehensive overview of tribal diversity is going to be seen,” he added. The International Museum Exhibition is organized within the framework of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD). The JIM theme for this year is “Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing”.

The Museums Exhibition is designed to initiate a holistic conversation about museums with museum professionals to enable them to evolve as cultural hubs playing a pivotal role in India’s cultural diplomacy. The Prime Minister also unveiled the mascot of the International Museum Exhibition, a graphic novel titled “A Day at the Museum”, Indian Museum Directory, a pocket map of the Kartavya Trail and museum maps. The mascot of the International Museum Expo is a contemporary version of the wooden dancer in the art style of Chennapatnam. During the programme, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated a virtual tour of the upcoming National Museum in the North and South Blocks. The museum will showcase and showcase the country’s rich civilizational culture, historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements.

