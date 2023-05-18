Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as deadline for handing suspects over to him expires





LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) Pakistani police maintained their siege around the home of Imran Khan as the 24-hour deadline given to the former prime minister to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was about to end. expire Thursday.

The siege and authorities’ demand for the suspects, wanted during violent protests over Khan’s recent detention, has angered the former prime minister’s many supporters and raised concerns about further clashes between them and forces of security.

Last week Khan’s supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged from a courtroom and arrested. At least 10 people have been killed in clashes with police across the country. The violence only subsided when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.

The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned home to an upscale neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan’s second city and capital of the Punjab region. Dozens of his followers are staying there with him, along with private guards. The police, who surrounded the residence on Wednesday, said they wanted the surrender of 40 suspects.

The ultimatum for Khan ends at 2 p.m. local time.

Usually, between 200 and 300 Khan’s supporters, holding sticks, guard his residence around the clock, but most vanished overnight. Police barricaded a key road leading to the house and asked residents to use an alternate route.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest, the 70-year-old popular opposition leader tweeted on Wednesday after the siege began. The police surrounded my house.

Later, Khan addressed his supporters saying that the police could only search his house with a search warrant and not break in, creating chaos.

According to Amir Mir, spokesman for the provincial government of Punjab, the police were ready to use firearms in the event of an attack. He told a news conference on Thursday that at least 3,400 suspects linked to the clashes had been arrested and more raids were planned.

The story continues

Pakistani authorities have said they will prosecute civilians involved in the recent anti-government protests in military courts.

The announcement drew criticism from advocacy group Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, which oppose the trial of civilians in military courts. Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their fundamental rights, including the right to hire a lawyer of their choice.

Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament last year. He claimed the ousting was illegal and a Western plot.

He now faces more than 100 lawsuits, mostly for incitement to violence, threats against officials and defying a ban on gatherings. He is also facing a corruption case with his wife and was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday to answer questions about the case.

However, Khan is likely to ignore a summons from the anti-corruption authority to appear for questioning in the garrison town of Rawalpindi. He is expected to address a gathering of supporters on the outskirts of Lahore later today.

___

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed contributed to this story from Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/pakistani-police-besiege-imran-khans-060335097.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos