What the Turkish elections mean for Armenian-Turkish relations

Parliamentary elections held in Turkey on May 14 gave an overwhelming majority to nationalist parties in the country’s parliament. However, the presidential election, which was held simultaneously, will now go to a second round. Although Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition, finished behind incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the first round, he remains in the running for the presidency.

Kldarolu had promised to pursue a radical break with Erdoan’s approach in a variety of policy areas, including foreign policy. Its inclusive rhetoric and commitment to conciliate with marginalized groups had raised hopes among those who support closer relations between Turkey and Armenia.

The traumatic history of antagonism between the two countries and the Dispute over the Armenian Genocide continue to complicate relations between Armenia and Turkey. However, while the Turkish and Armenian governments have failed to establish diplomatic relations, civil society actors on both sides have done a lot of work to foster closer cooperation in the fields of arts and culture, media, education, business and tourism, among others.

But these initiatives have suffered greatly from the unpredictable and unstable foreign policies of Erdoan governments over the past two decades, underscored by Turkey’s military support for Azerbaijan during the second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020. They were also weakened by the your ultranationalist of one of Erdo’s main allies, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

A closed land border

Turkey was one of the first nations to recognize the independent Republic of Armenia after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Yet the mutual trust and commitment to dialogue needed to restore full diplomatic relations between the two countries never materialized. Early normalization efforts were derailed during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, which took place between 1992 and 1994. The so-called Zurich Protocols, which were signed by Armenia and Turkey in 2009 as a step towards the normalization of relations, were not ratified in the two parliaments, under pressure from Azerbaijan.

In 2020, after the second Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed a declaration also mentioning the opening of all trade routes in the region. In 2021, Turkey and Armenia started a new normalization process by appointing diplomatic representatives. As part of this process, it was announced in 2022 that the land border between Turkey and Armenia would be opened to third-country nationals, but no concrete steps have yet been taken to open the border.

A week before the 2023 Turkish elections, Kldarolu announced proposals for a new Silk Road project linking Europe to China without mentioning Azerbaijan, which marked the distance from the long-standing motto a nation two states that encapsulates the close relationship between Ankara and Baku.

Although Kldarolu and his team said nothing about favoring relations with Armenia over Azerbaijan, and made no comment on the recent closure of the airspace for Armenian flightsthey at least signaled that they would not establish the same type of relationship with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, that Erdoan had.

It is not known to what extent this approach by Aliyev, a popular figure among Turkish nationalists, influenced the results of the first round of the presidential election, but the surprisingly high votes for the third candidate of Azerbaijani origin, Sinan Oanas well as the weight of the representatives of nationalist political parties in parliament may give an indication.

Imprisoned peacemakers

Kldarolu had said he would work to improve Turkey’s poor human rights record and release political prisoners. Turkish civil society has gone through difficult times since the failed coup attempt in 2016 and the two-year emergency period that followed. The subsequent government crackdown on civil society organizations in Turkey, according to Turkish and Armenian civil society actors, set back some of the progress made in previous decades.

This is underlined by the arrest of Osman Kavala in October 2017 during the state of emergency. Kavala was a key figure in programs promoting civil dialogue and normalization with Armenia. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 for allegedly organizing the Gezi Park protests in 2013 and the failed coup attempt. Six activists, including idem Mater, another key figure in the Armenia-Turkey dialogue working for the NGO Anadolu Kltr, were sentenced to 18 years in prison for participating in the Gezi Park protests and supporting Kavala.

Human rights defenders argued that the charges against Kavala and his associates were based on insufficient evidence, and in 2019 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Turkey had violated Kavala’s fundamental rights and demanded his immediate release. Referring to this decision, Kldarolu said no one should be imprisoned for their thoughts. The result of the second round of the election could therefore be of major importance for the broader efforts to establish cooperation with Armenia.

Frozen relations with the EU

The opposition in Turkey was convinced that it could very quickly relaunch EU accession negotiations if it won the elections. The EU has played and should play an important role in the reconciliation efforts between Armenia and Turkey. EU financial support to civil society has been particularly important in ensuring the sustainability of activities in this area in turbulent times.

However, there is a time lag in Turkey’s and Armenia’s engagement with Europe. On the one hand, Armenia, as a former Soviet state keen to maintain close ties with Russia, aspires to embrace Western values, while Turkey, as a NATO member, has almost entirely abandoned the goal of joining the EU, especially in recent years. a few years under Erdoan. Moreover, civil society has gained more freedom in Armenia since the Velvet Revolution in 2018, although it remains a target for political opposition. In contrast, Erdoan governments have remained distant from civil society and, in some cases, even hostile towards it.

Erdoan currently holds the the top before the second round of the presidential election, but Kldarolu supporters concerned about Turkey’s relations with Armenia remain hopeful about its prospects and about the potential for developing future cooperation with Armenia on the basis of shared democratic values. In this scenario, Turkey would undoubtedly gain credibility in its efforts to achieve stability in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.