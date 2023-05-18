Politics
Rishi Sunak refuses to honor Boris Johnson’s pledge to bring net migration below 250,000 | Political news
Rishi Sunak has refused to deliver on Boris Johnson’s pledge to bring annual net migration numbers below 250,000 by the next election – instead arguing that tackling illegal migration is ‘undoubtedly the country’s priority “.
The 2019 Conservative manifesto committed to ensuring that “the overall numbers go down”. At the time, the migratory balance amounted to 226,000, giving an effective objective to be achieved during this legislature.
Speaking to reporters as he surrendered the G7 summit in Japan, the Prime Minister admitted he had “inherited some numbers”, but refused on three occasions to explicitly commit to reducing legal immigration to the UK to this level.
Mr Sunak told reporters: “I said I wanted to reduce legal migration. I think illegal migration is definitely the country’s priority, and you can see all the work I put into it. But on legal migration as well, we are committed to bringing these numbers down.”
In reference to meetings he held in Iceland earlier this week the PM said talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had resulted in ‘a big step forward’ in his bid to tackle small boat crossings in the English Channel .
Mr Sunak said: “It has practical value for us in stopping illegal migration – intelligence sharing, operational cooperation will make a difference in our ability to stop the boats, tackle organized crime upstream This is a very tangible result of the commitment and the diplomacy that we have carried out.”
Explaining his reluctance to set a hard target on legal migration levels, the Prime Minister said: “The main thing for people is to know [when it comes to legal migration] that’s why people are here, the circumstances and conditions they’re here in, making sure they contribute, to public services like the NHS for example. It’s all part of our migration system now and it wasn’t before.”
Insiders say Mr Sunak’s focus on tackling illegal small boat crossings rather than curbing legal migration reflects his pragmatism.
“His motto is keep your promises and don’t promise what you can’t keep,” a government source said.
But the Prime Minister’s remarks are likely to stoke further tensions within the cabinet, where divisions are emerging between those who want to make cutting headline numbers a priority and others who argue such moves could limit growth economic.
Net migration hit a record high of 504,000 in the year to June 2022 – and official figures to be released in a few weeks are expected to show an increase in net migration of between 650,000 and 997,000 over the 12 months that followed.
Interior Minister Suella Braverman said during a speech at the National Conservatism Conference this week the government needs to lower the numbers ahead of the next election to end Britain’s reliance on foreign workers and ease pressure on public services.
However, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested business leaders ease immigration controls to address labor market gaps.
Mr Hunt told the UK Chambers of Commerce he was open to adding more jobs to the list of shortage occupations, telling business leaders the government would be ‘reasonable and pragmatic’.
There are currently one million vacancies in the UK economy, with around seven million working-age adults out of work.
In the last budget, the government introduced a series of programs and incentives to try to get economically inactive adults back into the labor market, ranging from increased childcare support for new parents and tax breaks on pensions for people over 50 who earn a lot.
