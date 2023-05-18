ASEAN prepares to become the world’s new economic power





May 18, 2023 BEIJING The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is demonstrating its confidence in becoming a new global economic power, which was reflected in a summit held May 10-11 in the Indonesian city of Labuan Bajo. This year, the 42nd ASEAN Summit was held under Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship. “We have a major asset as an epicenter of growth, an economy growing well above average global economic growth, demographic bonuses and lasting regional stability,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on May 10. during the opening session of the summit. In his remarks at the summit, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, quoted by the Vietnam News Agency, pointed to three factors essential to ASEAN’s characteristic values, vitality and reputation that have helped the regional bloc maintain its independence and strategic autonomy, transform itself into a growth epicenter and better adapt to external shocks. In an April report, the Asian Development Bank predicted that economies in the Asia-Pacific region will grow by 4.8% this year and next, up from 4.2% in 2022, adding that growth in the region remains resilient. Leaders and senior officials participate in productive bilateral and multilateral meetings. For example, Widodo met with Pham Minh Chinh on May 9 and discussed joint efforts towards a bilateral trade target of $15 billion by 2028. On the same day, the leaders of Indonesia and Timor-Leste agreed to form a joint task force for economic development in their border areas. Indonesia has proposed immediate talks on a bilateral investment treaty. “When we talk about ASEAN as the epicenter of growth, it is related to opportunities,” Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said at a press conference on May 10, stressing opportunities in the electric vehicle sector. Indonesia is on track to promote the use of electric vehicles in the archipelago and the region as part of an energy transition aimed at reducing emissions. An agreement on developing a regional electric vehicle ecosystem was ratified at the summit to make ASEAN a global production hub for the electric vehicle industry. ASEAN has set a target to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 23% by 2025 for a low-carbon future. In his opening remarks, Widodo mentioned the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership as part of efforts to enhance inclusive cooperation for ASEAN in the future. The trade agreement includes 15 Asia-Pacific countries, including the 10 ASEAN member states of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and the five trading partners of the ASEAN, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. According to the World Bank, RCEP, the largest free trade area in the world, covers 2.3 billion people, or 30% of the world’s population, contributes $25.8 trillion, or about 30% of the world’s gross domestic product, and accounts for $12.7 trillion, more than a quarter of world trade in goods and services. Noting that China and ASEAN are each other’s biggest trading partners, Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said he sees “the relationship between ASEAN and China beneficial to the world”. The International Monetary Fund said in the April World Economic Outlook report that the reopening and growth of China’s economy is likely to generate positive spillovers for countries with stronger trade ties and dependent on Chinese tourism. . “After China reopens its borders, we seek to achieve fairer and more sustainable operations, and with higher quality in terms of trade and investment between ASEAN and China,” Uno said.

