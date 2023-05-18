Chinese President Xi welcomes Central Asian leaders to ‘important’ summit





Xian (China) (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a Central Asia summit on Thursday, seeking to bolster regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival rally in Japan.

Held in the ancient Chinese city of Xi’an, the historic eastern end of the Silk Road that linked China to Europe through Central Asia, this week’s summit is of “crucial importance”, Beijing said. It is the first of its kind since formal relations were established 31 years ago. It comes as Beijing struggles to fill the void left in former Soviet states by Russia’s war in Ukraine – and Xi positions himself as a global statesman keen to extend China’s reach well into the world. beyond its borders. “Xi will position himself as a leader capable of promoting development and peace in the world,” Zhiqun Zhu, professor of international relations and political science at Bucknell University, told AFP. The summit is also taking place at the same time as a G7 meeting in Hiroshima, which will likely focus on efforts to “repel China’s growing influence around the world”, Zhu said. “The diplomatic and strategic importance cannot be underestimated,” he said. According to Beijing, trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached $70 billion in 2022 and grew 22% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. Central Asia has also become key to China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, a defining geopolitical project for President Xi Jinping. China, the world’s second-largest energy consumer, has invested billions of dollars to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia, and rail links linking China to Europe crisscross the region. China-Central Asia Summit Laurence CHU / AFP And analysts told AFP this week’s summit is expected to see efforts to advance vast transport links and pipelines, including a long-blocked $6 billion China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. and an expansion of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline. Speaking in a Wednesday meeting with Xi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the “unique scope” of the project. And during Thursday’s talks, Xi told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov that China was “willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a community of good neighborliness, friendship, shared prosperity and a shared future.” He is due to meet other regional leaders later Thursday, before a welcoming ceremony in the evening. A press conference will then take place on Friday morning – which the six presidents are expected to attend – at which a joint statement is expected to be issued. AFP 2023

