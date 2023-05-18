In the presence of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Putri Suastini Koster participates in the 51st HKG PKK event in 2023





MEDAN, BALIPOST.com – Chairperson of PKK Bali Province Mobilization Team, Ms. Putri Suastini Koster attended the commemoration of the 51st Unity Day for Family Welfare Development ( HKG PKK) in 2023. The commemoration was attended by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin and members of the Solidarity Action Organization for Advanced Indonesia. Cabinet Era (OASE) KIM) was held at Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel, Medan City, North Sumatra Province on Wednesday (5/17) morning. The event was attended by the TP-PKK center, provinces and districts/cities across Indonesia who carried the theme “Going together towards a prosperous and resilient family to make Indonesia grow”. In her speech, Ms. Iriana congratulated the entire PKK mobilization team. Ms Iriana also said that the PKK movement must prioritize the principles of participatory work. I wish you once again a good day of unity of the PKK movement. The PKK movement has started from the grassroots, promoting principles of participatory work so that it demands the active role of all levels of society, Ms Iriana said. On this occasion, Ibu Iriana also had a dialogue with a number of PKK cadres. Ibu Iriana also appreciated the enthusiasm of the PKK cadres who worked tirelessly. Moreover, the PKK works more than civil servants, without being paid, without getting tired. Especially when there are competitions, the cadres (PKK, red) are very, very enthusiastic, Ms Iriana said. Additionally, Ms. Iriana had a dialogue with a PKK cadre named Gandaria who had joined her since 1978. Gandaria said she would continue to join the PKK movement until she was old. During the commemoration of the HKG PKK, the General Chairman of the Central TP PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, also launched the Stunting Free Indonesian Families (KIBAS) program. Then the dialogue continued with the main protector of the TP-PKK Iriana Joko Widodo with a number of PKK cadres who had served for a long time and ended with the cutting of the tumpeng by Iriana Joko Widodo accompanied by Tri Tito Karnavian, Ms. Wury Ma’ruf Amin, Mayor of Medan Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution and Kahiyang Ayu M Bobby Afif Nasution. Meanwhile, Ms. Putri Suastini Koster on this occasion was present with the Heads of TP PKK Districts/Cities across Bali and the senior management of TP PKK Bali. As a government partner through the vision of Nangun Sat Kerthi Loka Bali through a universal development model planning towards a new era of Bali, Ms. Putri Koster and TP PKK have done a lot and received appreciation from all parties in an effort to improve the well-being of the family. Such as PKK Social Action Salute and Share, PKK HEART, PKK Supporters, Cheap Market/People’s Market to efforts to address stunting and cultural preservation on the Island of Gods. The number one aide to the Bali provincial government is also known to be active in socializing government programs via radio and television by becoming a resource person on “44 Stages of the New Era of Balinese Civilization”. (Kmb/Balipost)

