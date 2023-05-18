Pakistani Imran Khan will not appear in court for help from anti-corruption agency





REYKJAVIK: Moldova wants EU membership as soon as possible to protect itself against a Russian threat and hopes for a decision to open negotiations in the coming months, President Maia Sandu said in an interview.

The tiny nation of 2.6 million, nestled between EU neighbor Romania and war-ravaged Ukraine, will hold its first major summit of the wider Europe on June 1.

This gathering of the European Political Community, a forum created last year which brings together the leaders of the 27 EU countries with 20 neighbors of the bloc, will be an opportunity for Moldova to restore its image as a candidate.

For Sandu, EU membership is the only guarantee against becoming Russia’s next target.

His country, a former Soviet republic, already has a breakaway region, Transnistria, where Russia has stationed a small number of troops.

Of course, nothing compares to what is happening in Ukraine, but we see the risks and believe that we can only save our democracy as a member of the EU, she said.

We believe Russia will continue to be a major source of instability for years to come and we must protect ourselves, Sandu added on the sidelines of a Council of Europe summit in Iceland that ended on Tuesday. .

The 50-year-old leader, in office since 2020, in February accused Russia of plotting a coup to try to seize power in Moldova.

She called on Moldovans, who polls show are overwhelmingly in favor of European Union membership, to hold a pro-EU rally on Sunday.

The war in Ukraine made things black and white. So it’s very clear what the free world means and what the authoritarian world means, to all of us, she said.

The war in neighboring Russia has suddenly boosted the prospect of EU membership for Ukraine and Moldova.

Both countries applied last year to join the bloc and in June 2022 became candidate countries, along with Georgia.

We believe this is a realistic project for us and we hope it will happen as soon as possible, Sandu said.

Membership, however, could take a decade or more to achieve, given the long list of requirements candidate countries must meet to be able to sit alongside other nations in Europe’s single market.

Unlike Ukraine, Moldova is small enough to be relatively easily integrated into the European Union.

But it faces several challenges in bringing its democratic standards to EU level, particularly in the fight against corruption.

Its fragile economy, its energy security and the issue of Transnistria, with its 30,000 pro-Russian inhabitants, must also be addressed.

Transnistria, to the east of Moldova, is not recognized by the international community. The area arose in 1990 after a brief civil war that erupted with the collapse of the Soviet Union and ended from 1992 in a frozen conflict.

We are fighting for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and we have called on Russia to withdraw its illegally stationed troops, Sandu said.

We need a geopolitical opportunity to be able to resolve the conflict.

The president, who has begun the process of her country’s withdrawal from the Russian-dominated Commonwealth of Independent States, added: What kind of relationship can you have with a regime that kills innocent people in the neighboring country?

Moldova is ready to cooperate only with democratic countries, with countries that respect the territorial integrity of other countries, that respect the rules-based international system, she said.

Russia has brandished Ukraine’s desire to one day join NATO as one of its justifications for invading its neighbor.

For Moldova, this is not a door it is about to knock on.

Moldova was not rethinking its position as a neutral country at the moment, Sandu said.

But there are discussions in our society about whether neutrality protects us and if at some point people change their minds, of course we will reconsider this decision. In the meantime, we are trying to consolidate Moldova’s defense sector and we are counting on our friends.

For friends, Moldova relies heavily on the other participating countries of the European Political Community.

The June 1 summit in Chisnau, Sandu said, is important because we see that we are not alone, that we have many friends.

