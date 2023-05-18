At the summit in Central Asia with Xi Jinping, the absence of Putin – Pierre Haski stands out





They are called the five stans: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. These countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, are now at the center of a strategic zone between China and Russia. On May 18 and 19, the leaders of the five countries gathered in Xian, central China, to meet China’s number one Xi Jinping. In the usual photo, however, someone is missing: Vladimir Putin. The absence of the Russian president is particularly significant. Indeed, the republics of Central Asia are moving closer to Beijing in order to be able to move away more easily from Moscow. This is not a volte-face or a break, but a process of rebalancing in the light of a new regional deal in which Chinese influence is an undeniable reality. However, on the sidelines of the meeting, in private, an official representative of Beijing admitted that a summit between the countries of Central Asia and China, without Russia, would certainly not please Putin. Bridge between past and present

The choice of Xian as the venue for the event is a sought-after symbol. The former imperial capital, now the capital of Shaanxi Province, was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road over two thousand years ago. It can therefore represent a kind of bridge between the most distant history and current geopolitics, once again centered on China. In the new Cold War with the United States, Beijing is experiencing a sense of encirclement by American allies, from Japan to South Korea to the Philippines. By engaging with Central Asia, China ensures that the eastern flank is less of a problem.

an old concern. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia has maintained strong political influence over Central Asian states, while sharing a sort of shared trusteeship with China. At the start of the new millennium, the Chinese and Russians co-founded the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a structure that at the time aimed to prevent Central Asia from sliding into Islamism and to block dissidents of all orientations, starting with the Uyghurs. Today, Beijing assumes regional leadership without hesitation, taking advantage (without saying so) of the fact that Russia is occupied on another front. Geography, economy and Russian weakening push the five republics into the arms of Beijing. One of the reasons for the Chinese maneuver is linked to the context of the war. In recent years, China has greatly expanded rail freight to Europe, but with the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, trains can no longer follow the main northern route. We need alternate routes.

There are basically two: one, to the south, runs through another pariah state, Iran. Definitely not a recommendable solution. Therefore, the middle ground remains, which runs through several Central Asian countries and Turkey until it reaches Europe. this is the path that Beijing is developing today. Since the middle of last year, the volume of traffic on this route has increased sixfold. China needs reliable trade routes and open markets. unlike Russia, which mainly exports hydrocarbons. This is why, faced with the American style, Beijing is now smiling at Europe and methodically weaving its web, as it did on May 18 in Xian. (Translation by Andrea Sparacino)

