Pakistani Imran Khan says he will not take part in corruption probe





ISLAMABAD, May 18 (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing corruption charges, said on Thursday he would not take part in an investigation by the powerful anti-corruption agency as long as he was out on bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, tried and imprisoned everyone who has served as prime minister since 2008, had previously summoned Khan to investigate corruption charges, a spokesperson said.

Khan was arrested on the charges, which he denies, on May 9 and later released on court-ordered bail which has been extended until May 31.

In a statement to the deputy director of NAB and shown to Reuters by one of Khan’s lawyers, the former prime minister called the allegations against him “absolutely false, frivolous and fabricated”.

He said he was in the process of seeking and obtaining bail in a number of other court cases and would not be available until his bail expired on May 22.

Khan’s arrest sparked a wave of violence that has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Pakistan also faced the worst economic crisis in its history, with critical IMF financing needed to avert a months-delayed balance-of-payments crisis.

His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, is also out on bail until May 23.

On Wednesday, Khan said police had surrounded his home in Lahore, Punjab province, and he expected to be arrested again soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters he accused of having attacked the army.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said the government had no intention of arresting Khan as he had been released on bail by the court. “All we want is for him to turn over the terrorists hiding in his home,” he said.

Khan said authorities could search his home, but only with legal warrants from a court, and denied harboring anyone involved in the violence.

On Thursday, Khan’s aide, Iftikhr Durrani, allowed reporters into certain areas of Khan’s home in Lahore to “search for terrorists”.

Additional reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Karachi and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Written by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Asif Shahzad

Thomson Reuters

Shahzad is an accomplished media professional with over two decades of experience. He mainly reports on the regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan, with a great interest and in-depth knowledge of Asia. He also reports on politics, economics, finance, business, commodities, Islamist militancy, human rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pakistans-anti-graft-agency-summons-imran-khan-questioning-2023-05-18/

