Odisha Vande Bharat: Howrah Puri Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Odisha’s first | Bhubaneswar News







The Vande Bharat Express train will connect Puri to Howrah in West Bengal. BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha on Thursday and announced the state’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference.The Vande Bharat Express train will connect Puri to Howrah in West Bengal. It will be the fastest train on the route, covering the 500 km distance in about 6.5 hours, a South Eastern Railway official in Calcutta said.

Addressing the feature via video conference, Modi said the new India is building its own technologies and reaching out to different corners of the country.

“The Vande Bharat Express will further strengthen the religious, cultural and spiritual bond between Howrah and Puri,” he said.

Fifteen Vande Bharat trains are currently operational in the country and these are boosting both connectivity and the economy, Modi said.

“There was a time when new technologies and facilities were confined to Delhi or major cities. But now India has chosen a new path. This new India is making technologies itself and reaching them in different corners of the country, “, he said, referring to the locally developed semi-rapid train.

The Prime Minister said that as the country celebrates the “Amrit Kaal” of its independence, it is time to further strengthen its unity.

“The more India’s unity is strengthened, the more its collective capacity will increase,” he said.

He also commended the state for continuing India’s development streak amid the challenges.

“Even in the most difficult times, India has kept its development journey intact. The reason behind this has been the participation of all states and the spirit of India to move forward collectively,” he said. he declares.

Other projects launched in Odisha

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack stations.

He dedicated the 100% electrification of Odisha’s railway network to the nation. This will reduce operating and maintenance costs and reduce reliance on imported crude oil, officials said.

He also inaugurated the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway line, a new broad gauge railway line between Angul and Sukinda, the third line linking Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad gauge line between Bichhupali and Jhartarbha.

These will cater to the increase in traffic demand due to rapid industrial development in the steel, power and mining sectors in Odisha, and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these sections, officials said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the program at Puri station.

A cultural program was also held at Howrah Railway Station on the occasion of the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express, which will be the second in West Bengal. Vande Bharat Express: Regular operations from May 20

Regular running of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will start from May 20, officials said.

The train, which will run six days a week except Thursdays, will leave Howrah at 6.10am and reach Puri at 12.35pm. In the return direction, it will depart from Puri at 1.50 p.m. and arrive in Howrah at 8.30 p.m., they said.

The train, with 16 cars, will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.

(With PTI entries)

