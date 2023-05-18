Trump News Today: Key Trump attorney Tim Parlatore leaves legal team as investigation into Mar-a-Lago documents continues





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

A lawyer for Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will be leaving the legal team representing the former president in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, in Florida.

Timothy Paraltore told The Associated Press his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump or a reflection on the investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive .

Over the past few months, Special Counsel Jack Smith has reviewed the hundreds of classified documents found at the Republicans’ home and possible efforts to obstruct the investigation.

Mr Paraltores’ announcement comes as Mr Trump seeks to take credit for the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Mr. Trump has claimed in multiple interviews with conservative media outlets, as well as on Truth Social, that without his three court nominees, the abortion ban would not be possible.

Despite that stance, Mr Trump has also suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban may be too harsh as he loses popularity among female voters amid the war of words between the two. rivals continues.

HighlightsView latest update 1684405853We Will Not Be Erased: Critics Slam Ron DeSantis For Unprecedented Bills Attacking LGBTQ+ People

Speaking of the governor of Florida, his tenure ushered in a sweeping package of bills targeting transgender people in what has been described as the most impactful round of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in state history.

Bills that restrict gender-affirming care for minors, threaten drag shows, ban people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, and prevent people from using chosen pronouns in schools have been heavily criticized by LBGTQ+ advocates and are out of step with established procedures for trans people by major medical organizations like the American Medical Association.

Former Florida State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, the first openly LGBTQ+ Latino elected to the state legislature, wrote on Twitter that the bills are revoking our freedoms and ruining the lives of people in his quest for political power.

We will NOT be erased, he added. We WILL RESIST. We WILL RIVER. We WILL RAISE OUR FLAGS with pride. We will win.

Joe Sommerlad18 May 2023 11:30

1684404053Trump floods Truth Social with negative DeSantis posts

The Donald has again been up late to refute bad news for the Florida governor wherever he can find it, publishing stories like Newsweek and The New York Times to undermine his likely rival for the Republican presidential nomination, a sure sign that he is reeling from the threat posed by Ron DeSanctimonious.

Joe Sommerlad18 May 2023 11:00

1684402222More Trump indictments would give Biden and Democrats a huge boost in 2024, poll finds

US President Joe Biden would be set for a massive lead over Donald Trump if the latter faces new criminal charges in federal and state criminal investigations into his conduct, according to a new poll obtained by The Independent.

The poll of 1,571 registered voters was conducted by WPA Research, a Republican polling firm.

The WPA CEO is an adviser to Never Back Down, the Super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but the investigation was conducted independently without his input and was not sponsored by the Super PAC.

Joe Sommerlad18 May 2023 10:30

1684400400Trump takes credit for overturning Roe v Wade while raising questions about DeSantis’ six-week ban

The former president tried to take credit for the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last year by pointing out that he named the justices who disagreed with the precedent of 1973.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax, Mr Trump compared his action on abortion to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying he had done more for pro-lifers.

I was the one who got rid of Roe v Wade and everyone said it was an impossible thing to do, Mr Trump boasted.

Joe Sommerlad18 May 2023 10:00

1684398622 Key Trump attorney says he is quitting legal team as Mar-a-Lago investigation escalates

A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was leaving his legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its phase final.

Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump and was not a reflection of his views on the Justice Department investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he thought he had served Mr. Trump well.

Other attorneys, including former Justice Department prosecutor James Trusty, continue to represent Mr. Trump in investigations in Washington.

Namita Singh18 May 2023 09:30

1684396800Trump goes after bad AOC boyfriend in wild rant

Donald Trump launched another bizarre rant on Truth Social about the fallout from his controversial CNN-hosted town hall at a New Hampshire college last week.

It’s truly amazing to see the head of CNN getting lambasted for asking me to do a so-called town hall, Mr Trump wrote, referring to the networks CEO Chris Licht.

He continued: In all honesty, nobody had a problem with what they wanted to do before the show started, when they quickly realized that [Kaitlan] Collins wasn’t exactly Barbara Walters, or even close. It was then that the troubles of the radical left began. The neurotic little AOC with the unhealthy boyfriend, went crazy. He owns CNN, he’s in their head, they shouted. CNN, take the BIG NOTES!

Ariana Baio18 May 2023 09:00

1684395022DoJ watchdog discovers Massachusetts US lawyer tried to influence DA election

Massachusetts’ top federal prosecutor, who announced his resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a Boston prosecutor’s run and violated multiple policies, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said in a released report. Wednesday.

The inspectors general’s 161-page report alleges a wide range of misconduct by US attorney Rachael Rollins.

He accuses him of leaking nonpublic information about a Justice Department investigation to a reporter, of soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game, and of accepting payment from an agency sports and entertainment for travel and means.

Namita Singh18 May 2023 08:30

1684391422At least 80 calls to the National Archives since 2010 regarding mishandling of classified information

The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade about classified documents found in the papers of former congressmen and other US officials, according to recently released congressional testimony.

This figure underscores weaknesses in how the US government tracks and protects its most important secrets.

Investigations are ongoing into classified documents found in the assets of former President Donald Trump and in subsequent searches of files held by President Joe Biden before he won the White House and those in the possession of the Vice President. of Mr. Trump, Mike Pence.

Namita Singh18 May 2023 07:30

1684389600Recap: Trump lawyer quits legal team as investigation into classified Mar-a-Lago documents heats up

In case you missed it, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, is leaving his legal team, CNN reported Wednesday.

Ariana Baio18 May 2023 07:00

1684387822′ Don’t look now but Ron DeSantis just suffered some big losses

So far, Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy for president, despite the fact that he will definitely jump in the ring.

But his decision to wait out Florida’s legislative session and not directly attack former President Donald Trump has made him particularly vulnerable to the former president’s barbs, writes our Washington bureau chief Eric Garcia.

Joe Sommerlad18 May 2023 06:30

