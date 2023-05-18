Jokowi spends IDR 489 trillion on road financing





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The infrastructure budget under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has tripled. One of the funds absorbed for the construction of roads. According to Ministry of Finance data, the infrastructure budget jumped 120% under President Jokowi’s era, from IDR 177.9 trillion in 2014 to IDR 391.7 trillion in 2023. Throughout his administration (2014-2022), Jokowi spent Rs 2,778.2 trillion on the infrastructure budget. This amount jumped three times more than under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in 2005-2013, i.e. IDR 824.8 trillion. One of the largest parts of the infrastructure budget is for road construction, which is allocated to the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (KemenPUPR). Refer to data The strategic plan (strategic plan)Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, funding for road implementation during his tenure (2015-2023) reached IDR 489.31 trillion.

These funds include the preservation of roads and bridges, the increase in road capacity and the construction of toll roads. During Jokowi’s first five years in office (2015-2019), funding for road operations exceeded IDR 278 trillion. This funding increased by 65.34% from the last five years under the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or SBY (2010-2014), which was around IDR 168.24 trillion. Even though the figure is larger, the achievement of road construction in the era of Jokowi was shorter.The construction of toll roads in the Jokowi era took longer than that of SBY. Jokowi has constructed 1,762.3 kilometers of toll roads since taking office in 2014. SBY constructed 189.2 kilometers of toll roads between 2014 and 2019. However, the construction of national roads during Jokowi’s time was shorter than that of SBY. However, the national road built by Jokowi is shorter than the SBY government. Compiled from Central Statistical Agency (BPS) data, the total length of the road during the Jokowi government era from 2014 to 2020, only saw an addition of 30,613 kilometers (km), from 517,713 km in 2014 to 548,366 km in 2020. Provincial roads will increase by 1,317 km to 54,845 km in 2020, from a total length of 53,528 km in 2014, and additional district/urban roads will increase from 417,793 km to 446,497 km, a increase of 28,794 km. Meanwhile, under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) 2004-2014, the total road length increased from 144,825 km or 38.83% of the national total length from 372,928 km in 2004, to 517 753 km in 2014.

In a decade, the number of national roads has increased by 11,804 km, rising from 34,628 km in 2004 to 46,432 km. Then, the total length of provincial roads increased by 13,403 km to 53,528 km from the previous 40,125 km in 2004, while regency/city roads increased by 119,618 km to 417,793 km from 298,175 in 2004. (is is) [Gambas:Video CNBC]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/research/20230518165241-128-438487/jokowi-habiskan-rp-489-triliun-untuk-pendanaan-jalan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos