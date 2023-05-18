In a divided Türkiye, Erdogan’s grip is weakened but not broken

Why are you so curious, Cehan finally asked after at least 40 minutes of Google Translate-assisted conversation. And suddenly it occurred to me that his honest answers might have gotten him in trouble if he hadn’t been careful. Sitting on a public bench in Kaleici, Antalya, overlooking the blue waters of the Mediterranean, we discussed politics, the possible return of President Erdogan, growing religiosity in Turkey, high inflation and the Kurds.

On May 15, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an Islamist who was imprisoned for inciting religious hatred and violence in 1999 while serving as mayor of Istanbul, prayed at Hagia Sophia for his return as Turkey’s most powerful man despite growing anti-incumbent sentiments. In opinion polls ahead of the May 14 elections, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan’s rival and opposition coalition candidate, would have a slight advantage. However, preliminary results showed that Mr. Erdogan obtained 49.5% of the vote against Mr. Kledaroglus 44.9%, and his coalition secured a comfortable majority in Parliament.

A reborn Mr Erdogan will now face Mr Klcdaroglu in a presidential run-off on May 28.

Stirred but not shaken

Clearly, his grip on Turkey is restless, not shaken. For every ataturkist Turkish citizen, there is at least one fervent supporter of Erdogan and half a whistleblower of the West’s conspiracy to undermine Islam.

Cehan, 36, is a fitness trainer in Antalya and he never expected to be ambushed by a curious stranger on a sunny afternoon. He was there with his friend, Orhan, smoking cigarettes and drinking beers which the duo kept delivering from a tiny black plastic bag. If he [Erdogan] comes back, we won’t be able to drink beers in public like that, he typed on his phone and offered me a pint which I was so happy to accept. My parents are Ottoman supporters, but I am an Ataturk, he said, referring to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern, secular Turkey.

He said with sweet pride and echoed the sentiment of many men and women in Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa and Pamukkale.

The night before, Semi, 29, a jeweler, was much more rowdy. He spoke English with reasonable fluency. I live far from my family because they don’t understand my life and my choices. I was with them for Bayrham Ramzan (Id-ul-Fitr) but that’s it. They’re getting more and more religious, and I can’t take it anymore. Semi, however, believes in the Illuminati. He will vote against Mr. Erdogan.

Message to Muslims

Barak, 34, a tour guide in Istanbul, had given me a great introduction the day I arrived in Turkey about what most young people in Turkey’s coastal towns thought of President Erdogan’s two-decade rule. His guided tour of Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district was deeply political. The Ottomans decided to convert Hagia Sophia, the church, into a mosque [in the 15th century, after the fall of the Constantinople] They wanted to send a message to all Muslims around the world that they were now the guardians of Islam. Several centuries later, the same message was conveyed with the conversion of the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque.

A Kemal Kilidaroglu banner banner in Izmir, Türkiye Photo credit: Nishtha Gautam

Ataturk, who abolished the caliphate, closed Hagia Sophia in 1930. Five years later it was reopened as a museum. Mr. Erdogan converted it into a mosque in July 2020.

Erdogan destroyed our country beyond repair, Barak continued. People wanted jobs, education and health care, he gave them religion. Many people in Türkiye are not practicing Muslims. They turned to nationalism to compensate for this. Erdogan exploited this. He also exploited the fact that the global economic crash of 2008 did not affect Turkey as much as the rest of Europe and the United States.

Sitting in a historic Istanbul cafe where poets, writers and philosophers have communed for centuries, Barak was relentless. He (Erdogan) ensured that there are spiral queues outside the Hagia Sophia to show that the world is at his doorstep. The Blue Mosque has been supposedly undergoing renovation for two years and is inaccessible to tourists. And there are these awkward barricades outside Hagia Sophia, so obviously the crowds are building up and it looks like the world has gathered to applaud his decision to turn it into a mosque.

Selma and Rashet* (names changed) run a café near the Suleimani Mosque in Istanbul. Rashet is a little cautious when expressing his anguish. We often get in trouble for criticizing Erdogan in front of strangers. I nicknamed him the big man and we spell KURDISH when talking about these oppressed people. The police can pick us up for questioning and detain us for talking about the KURDS

The Kurdish Question

The Kurds are Turkey’s largest ethnic minority and an armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish militia, and the Turkish state has been going on since 1978. In November 2022, a bomb attack in Istanbul, allegedly perpetrated by a Kurdish-Syrian separatist, left six people dead. Yes, there are Kurdish terrorists in Turkey, but why punish innocent Kurds for terrorist actions? Rashet asked.

A rock carving of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern, secular Turkey, in Izmir, Turkey | Photo credit: Nishtha Gautam

After the failed military coup attempt in 2016, Mr Erdogan embarked on a purge that saw his dissidents in civilian, military and educational institutions either sacked or arrested. Its powers increased with the 2017 constitutional referendum by which the Turkish parliamentary system was converted into a presidential system.

Do you know Mussolini? Erdogan is our Mussolini. You know Hitler is our Hitler, an impassioned native interrupts me as I am chatting, a few days later, with Evat and Sara (names changed), local shopkeepers from the village of Derinkuyu in the Anatolian Plateau region of Turkey . This statement came as a slight surprise. Geographically speaking, rural Anatolia (Anadolu in Turkish) rallied behind Erdogan, against the liberal cities of Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Antalya et al. Konya, Turkey’s largest province, is called Erdogans’ fortress.

Inshallah, Erdoğan

Despite the criticism he faces and Turkey’s growing economic woes, including runaway inflation, the president’s supporters remain adamant and confident. Mehmet, 20, who works in a small cafe in the Ilhara Valley in the tourist region of Cappadocia, says: Inshallah, Erdogan! He answered my sneaky question about the possible next president that I cautiously slipped out after nearly an hour of Google Translate-facilitated conversations about food, fashion, education, family, and girls. I smile and ask about the state of the economy. This time his father, Yunus, gesticulates, The prices are going up!

Inflation has been Erdogan’s biggest challenge, as it topped 85% last year and hovers around 40% now. Why is he unable to control inflation, I ask. Mehmet typed the following on my keyboard: Everything is under control. All is well. Mashallah.

Birsen Alii, a political worker from the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP), displays posters of party candidates | Photo credit: Nishtha Gautam

My conversation is interrupted by an incoming canvasser. Yilmaz Ilhan, a local candidate, arrives with his supporters to seek votes. Contesting as an independent, he is sure that Mr. Erdogan will return. His confidence rests on the support of people like Gursen and Sinaan (names changed), the police guards posted outside a heritage site in the area. But equally confident was Birsen Alii, a political worker from the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP), who put up posters of her candidates at midnight in Antalya and wanted me to meet them. Make sure Erdogan doesn’t come back to power. Turkey has had enough.

There is also Najat (name changed). A pure and hard ataturkist, Najat works with Turkish Airlines. Even if I woke up on May 29 and saw the regime change, I couldn’t believe it. He (Erdogan) will not go easy. He can’t afford it, there are too many skeletons in his closet. His family, friends and coterie have indulged in corruption and crime and will not survive in power. Yes, you can call me a pessimist.

As discouragement mounts in the anti-Erdogan camp, all eyes are now on Ekrem mamolu, mayor of Istanbul and vice-presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglus. What Turkey decides will have consequences not only for the country, but also for the rest of the world.

Nishtha Gautam is a Delhi-based writer and entrepreneur.