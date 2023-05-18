PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the international museum exhibition | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Museum Exhibition in the nation’s capital. The Prime Minister highlighted the loss of Indian heritage during the period of slavery which lasted for hundreds of years. (Meenakashi Lekhi | Twitter) He also unveiled the plan for one of the world’s biggest museums, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, which will capture 5,000 years of Indian history and replace the existing one. When we enter a museum we engage with the past and the museum presents facts and evidence-based reality and it draws inspiration from the past and also gives a sense of duty to the future, the Prime Minister said Modi at the event, adding that the expo’s theme of sustainability and well-being highlights the priorities of current circumstances. The Prime Minister highlighted the loss of Indian heritage during the period of slavery which lasted for hundreds of years. Read also :Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate International Museum Exhibition tomorrow He said many old manuscripts and libraries were burned down at the time. This is not just a loss for India, but for the world, Prime Minister Modi has said. The Prime Minister added that for the first time the museum will also commemorate tribal freedom fighters. He highlighted the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Vallabhbhai Patel. The redevelopment of Mahaparinirvana Sthal by Dr BR Ambedkar into a national memorial at 5 Alipore Road in Delhi (is in progress) as well as the development of Panch Teerth related to his life, Mhow where he was born, London where he lived , in Nagpur where he took initiation, and the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai where his Samadhi exists today, he said. He also cited museum examples at Patels Unity Statue, Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, Govind Singhs Memorial in Gujarat, Man Mahal Museum in Varanasi and Christian Art Museum in Goa. It is only when a country embraces its heritage that new opportunities to connect with like-minded cultures across the world emerge, Prime Minister Modi said. The holy relics of Lord Buddha, which have been preserved over generations, now unite Lord Buddha’s followers all over the world. We also sent four holy relics to Mongolia during the last Buddha Purnima and received holy relics from Sri Lanka in Kushinagar. Likewise, the legacy of Saint Ketevan of Goa is safe with India and aroused immense excitement which is remembered in Georgia when the relics were sent there. Our heritage can become the harbinger of global unity, he said. The Prime Minister added that the museums will also provide a gastronomic experience, capturing years of Indian history from Ayurveda and millets which are now turning into a global movement. Museums should become active participants in resource conservation for generations to come, Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also pointed out that over the past nine years, the government had recovered nearly 240 artifacts belonging to India, while previous governments had only managed to recover 20. We must be rooted in the past but work for the future, he said. We must honor our heritage as we work to create a better and brighter future, he said.

