Why didn’t Jokowi immediately support Ganjar in Musra? This is the word of Projo





Jakarta – President Project Budi Arie revealed the reason why President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not decide on the name of the presidential candidate (candidate) following the Voluntary People’s Assembly (Musra) even though the names of the candidates were presented. Budi said that as head of state, Jokowi must maintain political balance. “Pack Jokowi They are real cadres of the PDIP, but currently the President is the head of state, the head of government, whose government is filled with many members of the government coalition who have interests, have political inclinations which are not necessarily the same as one party with another party,” Budi Arie said in Adu’s discussion. Perspective detik.com with Total Politique, Wednesday (17/5/2023). Budi Arie said that currently there are still many important programs that need to be completed. A number of laws, he continued, also need to be completed immediately. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Mr. President Jokowi wants to maintain this balance. Why? Yes, this government should not have any problems because there are still many important programs that this government wants to complete, for example the health law, the confiscation law assets, how about open or closed elections, and many more things,” he added. The completion of this important agenda and law, Budi Arie said, needed the support of political parties in parliament. For this reason, according to him, Jokowi tries to maintain the political balance so that he continues to be supported by the parliament in the development of the country. “Now it requires the support of the parties or the parliament to resolve all this, not just the government as an executive. That is why, in my opinion, the balance that Pak Jokowi must maintain must also be respected and must be understood. Because there are great things that need to be maintained. Pak Jokowi,” he said. Previously, the Popular Consultation (Musra) of Jokowi Volunteers proposed 3 names for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to determine the preferred presidential candidate. However, it turns out Jokowi has yet to decide which of the three names his volunteers should support in 2024. The handing over of the 3 shortlisted presidential candidates was carried out during the Musra event on Sunday (14/5) at Istora Senayan, Central Jakarta. Panel Committee Chairman Barus Musra, who was accompanied by Musra Head Budi Arie, and Musra Steering Committee Andi Gani submitted the results of Musra in those months to Jokowi during the event. “Together deliver the results of the musra to President Joko Widodo,” said the master of ceremonies. The commotion of the volunteers echoed when Jokowi received the results from Musra. For information, there are three names of presidential candidates who are the fruit of the aspirations of Jokowi volunteers from all parts of Indonesia. The three names are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. See also ‘PDIP Mentions 10 Vice Presidential Candidates More Awards Than NU, Anyone?’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (azh/mae)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-6725962/kenapa-jokowi-tak-langsung-dukung-ganjar-di-musra-ini-kata-projo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos