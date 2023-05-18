Accusations against George Santos bode ill for Donald Trump





New York Congressman-elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. . (Photo by David Becker for The Washington Post via Getty)

Not all lies are crimes. But some are damn it. And that goes especially for lying to political donors, before running off with their money.

Accusations that right-wing politicians have engaged in this type of rule-breaking have dogged some high-profile figures recently, including Rep. George Santos, who prosecutors say embezzled $50,000 from donors. These generous people thought their money was going to pay for the campaign ads. Instead, Santos reportedly used it for expensive designer clothes and to cover his credit card bills.

There’s also the infamous three-shirted ultra-MAGA provocateur, Steve Bannon, who has been accused of ripping off donors to a private wall project on the US southern border.

Santos and Bannon aren’t the only ones concerned about this particular point of law. The same goes for former President Donald Trump.

Indeed, Special Counsel Jack Smith is now reportedly investigating whether Trump’s rampant fundraising following the 2020 election might have crossed the line. And the charges against Santos and Bannon show that federal prosecutors are serious about prosecuting politicians who deceive their donors, according to former prosecutors and legal experts.

“Prosecutors used similar theories in the Santos and Bannon cases: wire fraud based on lies to donors or investors,” said Barbara McQuade, the former chief federal prosecutor in Detroit. “Wire fraud is a bread-and-butter charge for prosecutors because it can be simple to prove lies with documents to defraud people with money.”

Smith’s team is trying to find out if Trump and his aides knew the former president lost the 2020 election while continuing to fundraise for bogus voter fraud allegations, The New York Times reported in April. That means investigating possible charges of wire fraud in raising up to $250 million through a political action committee, according to the Times.

The irony is that all three episodes raise the question of whether right-wing political figures have defrauded their own biggest supporters – those people who have proven their loyalty by handing over money.

In this sense, the Santos and Bannon cases could set a dangerous precedent for Trump.

“The investigation led by Jack Smith is very similar to what we just saw against George Santos,” former acting assistant attorney general and former Washington DC prosecutor Mary McCord told MSNBC.

Santos was charged with 13 counts, including wire fraud and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty and vowed to fight the charges. Trump, Santos and Bannon have all denied wrongdoing. Both Trump and Santos claimed prosecutors were targeting them as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Bannon also called the charges against him political.

“That’s what happens in the last days of a dying regime,” Bannon told reporters as officers escorted him down the hall in handcuffs last September. “They will never silence me. They will have to kill me first. I haven’t started fighting yet.”

In late 2022, Santos reportedly asked a political consultant to tell donors that their funds would be used to buy TV ads for his campaign for Congress. A pair of donors contributed $25,000 each based on these assurances. But the money was instead transferred to Santos’ personal account and used to buy “luxury brand name clothes”, pay for credit cards, make a car payment and make bank transfers to Santos associates, wrote prosecutors in the indictment.

New York prosecutors accused Bannon of helping to embezzle funds from an online crowdfunding program that raised more than $15 million to build a border wall, even though Bannon has publicly insisted about the fact that the leaders of the group would not be paid. Bannon was charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud. He pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for November.

‘It’s a crime to profit by lying to donors, and in New York you will be held accountable,’ Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said when uncovering the charges against Bannon last year. . “Stephen Bannon acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country.”

Santos was also charged with claiming $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic, even though he had a job and earned a salary of $120,000 a year, according to an unsealed indictment on May 10. He has shown no signs of planning to resign from his congressional seat, where he represents New York’s 13th congressional district. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the main charges against him.

On Wednesday, the House voted to refer a Democratic-backed resolution to expel Santos to the House Ethics Committee. The move effectively allowed House Republicans to avoid taking an explicit position on whether Santos should be expelled from Congress and granted him temporary protection from expulsion.

