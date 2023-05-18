Opened by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, the highlight of the HKG PKK commemoration in Medan was a success

around Medan | The culmination of the 51st PKK (HKG) Unity Movement Day in 2023 nationwide, which was centered in the city of Medan, North Sumatra Province, was opened by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, who successfully held, at the Ballroom Convention Hall Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel Medan, Wednesday (17/5/2023).

The activity, which was themed Moving Together Towards a Prosperous Family and Making Indonesia Stronger, was also attended by the Chairwoman of the National Handicrafts Council (Dekranas) who is also the wife of the Deputy President Ms. Wury Maruf Amin, General President. of the central TP PKK Tri Tito Karnavian, the chairman of the TP PKK of North Sumatra province Nawal Edy Rahmayadi and the chairman of the TP PKK of the city of Medan Kahiyang Ayu Mr. Bobby Afif Nasution, and in the presence of all the presidents of the TP PKK at provincial, district/city levels all over Indonesia and Forkopimda Women and Spouses Organizations of North Sumatra Province.

On this occasion, the First Lady together with the main protector of the TP PKK, Mrs. Hj Iriana Joko Widodo, advised all PKK cadres not only to obtain a certificate of appreciation or a gold lapel pin, but also to have a high work ethic. Thus, it can execute organizational programs in synergy with government priority programs.

“The PKK movement started from below. Therefore, this principle of participatory work requires the active role of all levels of society,” said Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo.

Earlier, General Chairman of Mobilization Team for Family Empowerment and Welfare (TP PKK) Tri Tito Karnavian said that the culmination of the commemoration of the 51st Unity Movement Day of the PKK (HKG) 2023 was very special as the First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Vice President Wury Maruf Amin, and accompanied by the leadership of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM ).

The Interior Minister’s wife (Mendagri) also expressed her gratitude to First Lady Iriana Jokowi as the main protector of the TP PKK and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin for their presence.

This proves that the PKK has worked hard to support government programs. Once again, on behalf of all TP PKK administrators across Indonesia, we would like to warmly thank you for your presence, you have added to our enthusiasm to continue performing community service tasks and we also look forward to the leadership of the First Lady to PKK cadres throughout Indonesia, Tri said in the report.

Tri further indicated that this activity had several objectives. First, to use the PKK’s top 10 programs according to their respective program priorities in the regions to make the national priority program a success, as outlined in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024.

Second, give awards to PKK cadres to motivate them to work harder in implementing the PKK’s top 10 programs. “Third, as a form of gratitude to TP PKK who has served 51 years helping programs to improve the welfare of Indonesian families,” Tri said.

One of the highlights of the 51st Family Empowerment Day (HKG) Unity Movement (PKK) Commemoration Day in 2023 was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central TP PKK and the National Food Agency (Bapanas) and PT Nestlé Indonesia with the aim of establishing a Family Stunting Free Indonesia (KIBAS STUNTING).

This collaboration will also be continued with the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) Domain 2 on health in spreading healthy, easy and delicious family food menus to the community to help the KIBAS STUNTING program, Tri said.

The KIBAS STUNTING movement is an effort to reduce stunting rates by improving the quality of food consumption and public understanding of the importance of consuming diverse, nutritionally balanced and safe (B2SA) foods. This was reinforced by the Memorandum of Understanding between Central TP PKK, Bapanas and PT Nestlé in the form of B2SA Food House activities through socialization and food education for stunted children, malnutrition, pregnant women, nursing mothers and future brides.

The 51st commemoration of HKG PKK in 2023 was filled with various interesting programs, such as the screening of a short video of TP PKK’s activities throughout Indonesia, the launch video of Home Food in the Context of Stunting-Free Indonesian Family Movement (KIBAS STUNTING), signing the MoU and awarding PKK Inspirational Cadres from Regencies/Cities all over Indonesia as well as North Sumatra Cultural Entertainments from Medan City Government.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Women Empowerment, Child Protection, Community Empowerment and Population Control and Family Planning Bureau of Medan City (P3APMP2KB), Dra. Edliaty, M.AP said he was grateful for the success of the HKG TP PKK Commemoration Peak attended by 1,396 participants consisting of TP PKK at central, provincial, district/city and guest levels. In addition, the Medan City P3APMP2KB and TP PKK services are responsible for the 51st commemoration of the HKG PKK.

“We are very proud that this time Medan has been chosen to host this national event. At the very least, we hope that our economy in the city of Medan will improve as many guests come, both in terms of hospitality and gastronomy. We also continue to promote that Medan is pleasant to visit, pleasant to visit, the grace of the whole community to receive guests from all parts of Indonesia. The hope is that in the future, national activities like this can continue to be done well or internationally,” he said.(Shiong)