Politics
Opened by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, the highlight of the HKG PKK commemoration in Medan was a success
around Medan | The culmination of the 51st PKK (HKG) Unity Movement Day in 2023 nationwide, which was centered in the city of Medan, North Sumatra Province, was opened by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, who successfully held, at the Ballroom Convention Hall Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel Medan, Wednesday (17/5/2023).
The activity, which was themed Moving Together Towards a Prosperous Family and Making Indonesia Stronger, was also attended by the Chairwoman of the National Handicrafts Council (Dekranas) who is also the wife of the Deputy President Ms. Wury Maruf Amin, General President. of the central TP PKK Tri Tito Karnavian, the chairman of the TP PKK of North Sumatra province Nawal Edy Rahmayadi and the chairman of the TP PKK of the city of Medan Kahiyang Ayu Mr. Bobby Afif Nasution, and in the presence of all the presidents of the TP PKK at provincial, district/city levels all over Indonesia and Forkopimda Women and Spouses Organizations of North Sumatra Province.
On this occasion, the First Lady together with the main protector of the TP PKK, Mrs. Hj Iriana Joko Widodo, advised all PKK cadres not only to obtain a certificate of appreciation or a gold lapel pin, but also to have a high work ethic. Thus, it can execute organizational programs in synergy with government priority programs.
“The PKK movement started from below. Therefore, this principle of participatory work requires the active role of all levels of society,” said Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo.
Earlier, General Chairman of Mobilization Team for Family Empowerment and Welfare (TP PKK) Tri Tito Karnavian said that the culmination of the commemoration of the 51st Unity Movement Day of the PKK (HKG) 2023 was very special as the First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Vice President Wury Maruf Amin, and accompanied by the leadership of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM ).
The Interior Minister’s wife (Mendagri) also expressed her gratitude to First Lady Iriana Jokowi as the main protector of the TP PKK and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin for their presence.
This proves that the PKK has worked hard to support government programs. Once again, on behalf of all TP PKK administrators across Indonesia, we would like to warmly thank you for your presence, you have added to our enthusiasm to continue performing community service tasks and we also look forward to the leadership of the First Lady to PKK cadres throughout Indonesia, Tri said in the report.
Tri further indicated that this activity had several objectives. First, to use the PKK’s top 10 programs according to their respective program priorities in the regions to make the national priority program a success, as outlined in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024.
Second, give awards to PKK cadres to motivate them to work harder in implementing the PKK’s top 10 programs. “Third, as a form of gratitude to TP PKK who has served 51 years helping programs to improve the welfare of Indonesian families,” Tri said.
One of the highlights of the 51st Family Empowerment Day (HKG) Unity Movement (PKK) Commemoration Day in 2023 was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central TP PKK and the National Food Agency (Bapanas) and PT Nestlé Indonesia with the aim of establishing a Family Stunting Free Indonesia (KIBAS STUNTING).
This collaboration will also be continued with the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) Domain 2 on health in spreading healthy, easy and delicious family food menus to the community to help the KIBAS STUNTING program, Tri said.
The KIBAS STUNTING movement is an effort to reduce stunting rates by improving the quality of food consumption and public understanding of the importance of consuming diverse, nutritionally balanced and safe (B2SA) foods. This was reinforced by the Memorandum of Understanding between Central TP PKK, Bapanas and PT Nestlé in the form of B2SA Food House activities through socialization and food education for stunted children, malnutrition, pregnant women, nursing mothers and future brides.
The 51st commemoration of HKG PKK in 2023 was filled with various interesting programs, such as the screening of a short video of TP PKK’s activities throughout Indonesia, the launch video of Home Food in the Context of Stunting-Free Indonesian Family Movement (KIBAS STUNTING), signing the MoU and awarding PKK Inspirational Cadres from Regencies/Cities all over Indonesia as well as North Sumatra Cultural Entertainments from Medan City Government.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Women Empowerment, Child Protection, Community Empowerment and Population Control and Family Planning Bureau of Medan City (P3APMP2KB), Dra. Edliaty, M.AP said he was grateful for the success of the HKG TP PKK Commemoration Peak attended by 1,396 participants consisting of TP PKK at central, provincial, district/city and guest levels. In addition, the Medan City P3APMP2KB and TP PKK services are responsible for the 51st commemoration of the HKG PKK.
“We are very proud that this time Medan has been chosen to host this national event. At the very least, we hope that our economy in the city of Medan will improve as many guests come, both in terms of hospitality and gastronomy. We also continue to promote that Medan is pleasant to visit, pleasant to visit, the grace of the whole community to receive guests from all parts of Indonesia. The hope is that in the future, national activities like this can continue to be done well or internationally,” he said.(Shiong)
|
Sources
2/ https://seputarsumut.com/medan/dibuka-ibu-negara-iriana-joko-widodo-puncak-peringatan-hkg-pkk-di-medan-sukses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- G7 summit: Biden arrives in Japan and meets with the prime minister
- Exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons doubles risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis | Research
- Opened by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, the highlight of the HKG PKK commemoration in Medan was a success
- ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Guardians’ offers a galaxy of entertainment | News
- News | International College Spain
- ‘The One’: David Chalian reacts to the change in Trump’s legal team
- Imran Khan warns of ‘imminent disaster’, ‘situation similar to East Pakistan’
- Christiane Amanpour criticizes Donald Trump’s town hall on CNN
- Johnny Depp addresses Hollywood boycott in Cannes after Amber Heard trial
- Indian rowers strike gold in South Asian youth table tennis
- Balenciaga’s FW23 collection returns to the art of making clothes
- Todd Green of Chico State corrected fault zone confirmation after the earthquake – Chico Enterprise Record