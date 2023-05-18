“Cheating lowlifes”: Donald Trump already claims interference in the 2024 elections





Former US President Donald Trump delivered a tirade on Wednesday morning against law enforcement officials investigating him for a wide range of potential criminal offenses.

Writing on Truth Social, the twice impeached ex-president denounced the various investigations into his actions and the indictment against him in New York.

He wrote, I was framed by the FBI and the DOJ.

NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOX PHOAX, THE PERFECT PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN DA AND THE AGRICULTURAL ARRONDIE OF NEW YORK STATE. WHICH GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE WASHINGTON DOJ. IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL AGAIN, he said.

Trump said the lawsuit against him was simply election interference.

THEY PLAY ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, ESPECIALLY YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!” he added.

The rant came hours after special counsel John Durham, who spent about four years investigating the Trump-Russia investigation, accused the FBI of acting negligently in opening the investigation based on vague and insufficient information in a 300-page report.

Special Counsel John Durham, appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr, to examine the origins and conduct of the investigation into whether Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, criticized the FBI at length in the report, NBC News reported.

Who is John Durham?

Durham spent decades as a Justice Department prosecutor, with prior assignments including investigating the FBI’s intimate dealings with gangsters in Boston and the CIA’s destruction of videotapes of its harsh interrogations of terrorist subjects.

He was appointed in 2019 to investigate potential misconduct by US government officials as they review Russian election interference in 2016 and whether there was illegal coordination between the Kremlin and Trump’s presidential campaign.

(With contributions from the agency)

Also Read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns AI Could Cause ‘Real Displacement’ of Human Jobs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/cheating-lowlifes-donald-trump-already-claiming-interference-in-2024-election-381796-2023-05-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos