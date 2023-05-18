Our former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson once berated French President Emmanuel Macron so much that Putin called him a foot sucker and threatened to slap him. rja to Politician Johnson was one of them, referring to his teaching.

Guto Harri was Downing Street’s communications director, and now he’s spoken in a podcast about the outburst Johnson made in the months before the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out, particularly after Macron criticized the approach Britain towards Ukrainian refugees.

I remember we had a morning meeting with a small team, where Boris lost his mind and started spreading the signs. He also used the last word for it, which starts with p and ends with a, but he also called it a weird myth and Putin’s only lick, Harri recalled the events.

According to him, Johnson made it clear that he wanted to get him in trouble, he beat the picture in Hungarian, and at that time he also uttered a typical anti-French joke, the bkt.

The antipathy between the two politicians was well known, and that relationship was not helped by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warm welcome to Macron in the weeks leading up to the invasion of Ukraine. According to Harri’s recollections, the former British government used the word disgust for this.

However, political interests revealed a bad episode of both. At the upcoming G7 Cup, they exchanged swords and went out for a drink together, Harri said.