With Putin Shut Out, Xi makes his game for Central Asia and Europe





-Analysis- PARIS They are called the five “Stans”… Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. They were once part of the Soviet Union and are now at the center of a strategic area between Russia and China. Leaders of Central Asian countries arrived in central China’s Xi’an on Thursday to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. And there was definitely someone missing from the picture: Vladimir Putin. The absence of the Russian leader is highly significant: the “Stans” are getting closer to Beijing to put more distance between them and Moscow. This is not a change of course or a break, but rather a rebalancing, a new regional order in which Chinese influence is now an undeniable reality. But an unofficial representative from Beijing admitted it privately on Wednesday: this summit between the countries of Central Asia and China, without Russia, must not have pleased Putin. Asia Rebalance Order The choice of Xi’an as the venue for this summit is a deliberate symbol. The former imperial capital, now the capital of Shaanxi Province, was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road over 2,000 years ago. Hosting the summit was a way to bridge the gap between shared history and current geopolitics, but with China once again at the center. With Central Asia, Beijing ensures that its western flank is well secured. In its new cold war with the United States, China often feels surrounded by American allies: Japan, South Korea or the Philippines. With Central Asia, Beijing ensures that its western flank is well secured. This is an old concern: since the end of the USSR, Russia has generally maintained political dominance over its former possessions, while sharing a sort of joint supervision with China. In the early 2000s, the Chinese and Russians founded the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security structure intended to keep Central Asia from falling prey to radical Islamist insurgents and to block dissidents of all kinds, especially the Uyghurs. Lines of freight trains in Inner Mongolia along the new Silk Road trade route to Europe. Guopngjie/SIPA Asia via Zuma China weaves its web to Europe Today, Beijing assumes regional leadership without hesitation, taking advantage without saying so of the fact that Russia is busy elsewhere. Geography, economy and the weakening of Russia push the five Stans into the arms of Beijing. One of China’s motivations is linked to the context of war. In recent years, China has significantly developed commercial rail transport to Europe. But with the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, these freight trains can no longer use the main line, via the north. Alternatives are needed. There are two: one, to the south, passes through another pariah state, Iran. Not advised. The middle way remains, which crosses several Central Asian countries and Turkey to reach Europe. This is the path that is developing today. Traffic on this intermediate route has increased sixfold over the past year. China is now playing with Europe and methodically weaving its web. China needs reliable trade routes and open markets. It is the opposite of Russia, which mainly exports hydrocarbons. And that explains why, in the face of American hostility, China is now playing nice with Europe and methodically weaving its web. This weaving is Xi’an’s raison d’être. From articles on your site Related articles on the web

