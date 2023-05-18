Celebrating the Indonesian national team that won gold at the 2023 SEA Games, President Joko Widodo invites ministers to eat durian





DURING, suaramerdeka.com – The euphoria of the Indonesian national team’s victory at the 2023 SEA Games was also celebrated by President Joko Widodo. After holding the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo some time ago, President Joko Widodo invited the ministers and his team to watch the 2023 SEA Games final, Indonesia vs Thailand in Medan together. The Indonesian national team won and won the SEA Games 2023, President Joko Widodo immediately celebrated by inviting ministers to eat durian in Medan. Also read: Chaotic against Indonesia at SEA Games 2023, Thai FA apologizes and will punish perpetrators Uploaded to the official YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, after watching together, Jokowi was seen visiting Si Bolang Durian in Medan. This was apparently done by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, as he had previously promised that if Indonesia won a gold medal, he would treat the ministers. “This afternoon, I made an appointment (with) the ministers and others. If I win, I will offer them to the Si Bolang, to eat durian together,” Jokowi said, as quoted by the presidential secretariat. from YouTube. “So because you win, you have to process it. Such a promise,” he continued. A number of President Joko Widodo’s cabinets were seen enjoying the Indonesian U-22 national team champion’s night of celebration. Also read: Signaling his retirement next year, Leonardo Bonucci: It will be the end of the defense era Sitting with Jokowi while eating durian were Interior Minister Tito Karnavian and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. Additionally, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono was seen enjoying the live music while playing the drums. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia also expressed his joy as the sport of football had not awarded a gold medal for 32 years. “It’s what we’ve been waiting for 32 years to become Southeast Asian champions. We’ve been waiting for 32 years!” Jokowi said. He also revealed that he was pranked when the referee appeared to give a long whistle, but in fact the game was still going on.

