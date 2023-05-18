



Donald Trump arrives at a rally in 2022. (Morry Gash/File/AP)

Former President Donald Trump took pride in ending the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

I’m the one who got rid of Roe v. Wade and everyone said it was an impossible thing to do,” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax.

A Langer Research Associates poll released earlier this month found that 66% of Americans oppose the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I brought in three Supreme Court justices. Very few people have had that privilege or that honor,” Trump added.

Trump’s Past Concerns About Roe vs. Wade Ending

Protesters at a Planned Parenthood rally in favor of abortion access outside the Supreme Court in April. (Nathan Howard/AP)

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for women to get abortions, Trump reportedly told donors and friends that such a move would be “bad for Republicans,” in part because it would put anger female voters in the suburbs and cause a backlash. at the polls.

GOP electoral losses

Wisconsin Supreme Court nominee Janet Protasiewicz celebrates after the race was called for her on April 4. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Republican losses in several high-profile races in which abortion rights have emerged as a central issue seemed to confirm Trump’s fears, but did little to deter the party from pursuing more state restrictions on the procedure. In April, after Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz defeated conservative Dan Kelly in the race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, largely due to her support for preserving access to abortion, the committee editorial staff of the Wall Street Journal issued a stark warning to the GOP.

Republicans better get their stance on abortion clear, and more in line with where voters are, or face another disappointment in 2024, the board wrote. A total ban is a loser in swing states. Republicans who insist on this position may soon find that electoral defeats will lead to even more liberal state abortion laws than under Roe.”

Trump’s Town Hall on CNN

Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, NH (Charles Krupa/File/AP)

Earlier this month, Trump appeared to struggle to answer a question during a CNN town hall about whether he would, if re-elected, sign a nationwide ban on abortion.

The story continues

“What I’m going to do is negotiate so people are happy,” Trump replied.

This response did not satisfy CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins. “Would you sign an abortion ban into law?” she pressed.

“I want to do what is right,” Trump replied, “and we seek.”

“Where is President Trump on the matter?” Collins asked again.

“President Trump is going to figure out what he thinks is good for the country and what he thinks is right for the country,” he said.

Abortion feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Iowa on May 13. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

In April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who according to Yahoo News/YouGov polls is Trump’s main challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, signed a six-week abortion ban. On Monday, Trump hinted in an interview that he thought the ban was “too harsh”.

Many people within the pro-life movement think it was too harsh, Trump told The Messenger.

DeSantis took the remark.

Protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something nearly 99% of pro-lifers support, DeSantis said at a press conference, adding, “As a Florida resident, you know , he didn’t give an answer about, Would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did, which had all the exceptions that people are talking about?

“Able to Kill Roe v. Wade”

Anti-abortion activists stand outside the Bread and Roses Woman’s Health Center, a clinic that offers abortions as women arrive for care in Clearwater, Florida February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

The back and forth between DeSantis and Trump over who is the biggest ally of anti-abortion Americans shows no sign of abating. Although that may change in the general election, Trump, in a Wednesday article on Truth Social, reiterated his boast of ending abortion rights.

“After 50 years of failure, with no one coming close, I was able to kill Roe against Wade, to everyone’s ‘shock’, and for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a bargaining position strong against radicals who are willing to kill babies even in their 9th month and beyond,” Trump wrote. “Without me, there wouldn’t have been 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks or whatever. either who is finally agreed. Without me, the pro Life movement would have continued to lose. Thank you President TRUMP!!!”

Biden responds

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden also wasted no time in pointing out Trump’s comments, which ironically could become exactly the kind of political liability that Trump warned his donors and allies about a year ago.

“That’s about as clear as it gets,” Biden said in a tweet posted Wednesday. “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are responsible for Roe’s murder of Wade. And if you vote for them, they will go even further.”

