Imran Khan Says Pakistani Government and Army Are Afraid of Me Winning Election | Imran Khan News





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed Pakistan’s ruling coalition and the military is cracking down on him and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to prevent him from contesting the upcoming general elections.

Speaking from his Zaman Park residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday evening, Khan told Al Jazeera that more than 100 complaints had been filed against him to keep him out of the electoral process.

All political parties and the establishment want me removed from the electoral field in an election year, he said, adding that police surrounded his house on Wednesday and blocked access to major roads.

There was a heavy deployment of police outside Khans’ residence on Wednesday night, with police saying it was housing dozens of people believed to have been involved in violent protests over his recent arrest.

The PTI leader was arrested by paramilitary forces during an appearance at the High Court in Islamabad on 9 May.

The dramatic arrest led to widespread protests across the country that turned violent when military installations and residences came under attack. At least 10 people have been killed in the protests and nearly 5,000 people arrested, including top PTI leaders.

On Tuesday, the country’s civilian and military leaders said those who attacked military installations will be tried under the laws of the military, a move condemned by rights groups.

People were inserted to create arson

Government officials have accused Khans supporters of arson and violence, allegations Khan denies.

Any independent investigation will show that all of the people who came out for me were peaceful protesters, he said, adding that some people were inserted to create arson and give authorities a reason for his party’s crackdown.

Shazia Marri, federal minister for poverty, poverty alleviation and social security, told Al Jazeera that Khan was inciting his supporters to violence through his video messages.

The law was in their hands, Marri said, referring to Khans supporters. They attacked buildings, they burned ambulances.

It was a situation where the administration had to take some necessary steps just to make sure peace somehow returned to the streets, she said.

My full speech earlier today.

The PTI has always been a peaceful and democratic party. I shared many examples where we exercised restraint and chose a peaceful solution to avoid confrontation even if it meant a setback for me or the party.

I ask the authorities to conduct a pic.twitter.com/Av863plYuP

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

Also on Wednesday, Amir Mir, an official with the Punjab provincial government, said Khan had 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects who may have been hiding in his home or being raided by police.

Mir told a press conference that nearly 3,400 suspects had been arrested in Punjab and more raids were planned.

Khan denied providing safe haven for terrorists and alleged the arson was deliberately committed by people planted for that purpose.

I invited everyone to come and get these terrorists, because it is only a pretext for them [authorities] to raid and pick me up,” he told Al Jazeera.

Whatever the army chief decides, will

The 70-year-old former cricketer also claimed 7,500 of his supporters have been jailed since last week.

It was deliberate because the [favourable] my political party’s rating is at 70% and the government is running away from the elections, he said.

Our democracy, our judicial system, our constitution and the rule of law have been completely flouted by the current fascist system. Like our other leaders, Shireen Mazari, after getting bail, was arrested again and taken to another prison. 7500 of our workers were arrested with

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

Pakistan is due to hold general elections by October, before which the current regime will be dissolved and an interim government set up to conduct the elections, as has been the convention in the South Asian country.

Neither the military establishment nor the 13-party political alliance set up by the former army chief want an election because they are afraid I will win, Khan said. He also accused a former army chief of fueling lines to the United States about him.

In recent weeks, Khan has openly blamed former and current military leaders for trying to prevent him from running for prime minister.

He called the military an undemocratic institution. Whatever the army chief decides is fine, he said, praising the judiciary for being the only thing that maintains democracy in Pakistan.

Two days after his arrest last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled his arrest unlawful and ordered his immediate release.

The government, however, denounced the decision and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to re-arrest the opposition leader.

