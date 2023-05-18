Odisha Vande Bharat: Howrah Puri Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Odisha’s first | Bhubaneswar News





BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the Vande Bharat Express, India’s locally designed semi-fast train, from Puri to Howrah and laid the foundation stone and dedicated several railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha. With this, Odisha got its first Vande Bharat Express train.

There will be stops at six stations – Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road – between Howrah and Puri.

It will stop at Bhubaneswar Railway Station for four minutes, while it will stop for two minutes at other stations.

While addressing the gathering at different locations via video conference, Modi called the Vande Bharat train a symbol of modern and ambitious India.

He said the journey time from Puri to Howrah will now be reduced to just six and a half hours, which will save time, create business opportunities and provide new opportunities for young people.

He said: Fifteen Vande Bharat trains are already running in various states across the country, giving a boost to the country’s economy.

Emphasizing the need to enhance the unity and integrity of the country, Modi said that Indian Railway connects and weaves everyone in a thread and Vande Bharat Express will also go ahead with the same idea and thought. .

He said the train will strengthen the spiritual and cultural bond between Puri and Howrah.

Modi said that the new India is creating technology locally and also bringing it to every nook and corner of the country. He said that Vande Bharat touches every corner of the country. Other projects The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack stations.

He dedicated 100% electrification of Odisha railway network, doubling of Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway line, new broad gauge railway line between Angul-Sukinda, third line linking Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha.

Odisha is one such state in the country where 100 percent electrification of railway lines has been achieved, Modi said, adding that work is underway at a rapid pace to achieve the same feat in West Bengal. He said the mineral-rich state of Odisha will greatly benefit from the electrification of railway lines where pollution from diesel engines will be significantly reduced and help in the industrial development of the state.

Among others, Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present on the occasion. Vande Bharat Express: Regular operations from May 20

Regular running of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will start from May 20, officials said.

The train, which will run six days a week except Thursdays, will leave Howrah at 6.10am and reach Puri at 12.35pm. In the return direction, it will depart from Puri at 1.50 p.m. and arrive in Howrah at 8.30 p.m., they said.

The train, with 16 cars, will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.

(With PTI entries)

