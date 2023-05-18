Turkey slams Charlie Hebdo cartoon depicting Erdogan’s electrocution in bathtub





Senior Turkish officials have slammed French magazine Charlie Hebdo for a cover cartoon depicting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the weekend’s election. The cartoon shows Erdogan in a bathtub, in reference to French singer Claude François (Cloclo), who was electrocuted to death while in the bath in 1978. “Like Cloclo, only fate will save us from him,” says the cover. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “Shameless Charlie Hebdo does not yet have an ounce of humanity”. [and] continues to insult the Turkish people. Meanwhile, Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s communications director, called the post “disgusting”. One of the biggest centers of provocation, insults and blasphemy in the world’s media, the ugly Charlie Hebdo publication, has once again proven how disgusting it is with its latest inhuman caricature of our president, he said. he tweeted. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

from Turkey unpackaged Whatever you do, you cannot intimidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan. You cannot divert us from our path.” Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called the magazine “rag” and “evil”. “Don’t worry CH. Our nation will give you the best answer, with a louder voice, on May 28,” he added, referring to the second round of the presidential election. Erdogan, only fate will get rid of him! Find: The Sudanese, condemned to live in hell without witnesses

Ultra-straight: how to keep fascists on a leash?

What are you willing to sacrifice to save the planet? On sale Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/oG6Gcmh6zT Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) May 16, 2023 Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote in Sunday’s presidential election, just short of an outright victory, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), won 44.9%. In February, Charlie Hebdo was criticized for publishing cartoons mocking the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. A cartoon showed a damaged building, an overturned car and a pile of rubble with the caption: “No need to send tanks”. Turkish political commentators pointed out at the time that Turks were quick to support free speech marches in January 2015, after gunmen claiming to represent al-Qaeda forced their way into the offices of Charlie Hebdo and opened fire, killing 12 people and wounding 11 others. The magazine has previously published offensive cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad and Alan Kurdi, a three-year-old Syrian toddler who drowned off the coast of Turkey in 2015.

