Xi Jinping says no to Beijing’s street stall economy

By Laura He, CNN Hong Kong (CNN) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has opposed the lifting of restrictions on hawkers in Beijing, signaling splits in the government over a policy change aimed at tackling rising unemployment. During a recent tour of the new area of ​​Xiongan, a city south of Beijing, Xi uncharacteristically revealed his personal views on the street stall economy, according to a report earlier this week by the Chinese news agency Xinhua. The capital is first and foremost a political hub, not a hodgepodge, where backstreet factories and the street stall economy are not allowed, he said. It is the first time that China’s top leader has spoken out publicly against recent efforts to revive the street economy, a policy that many cities have touted as a way to reinvigorate small-scale entrepreneurship and create jobs. jobs as urban youth unemployment hits record highs. It’s unclear whether the capital should now abide by Xi’s views and ban street vendors once again. Beijing, a megacity of 22 million people, is one of dozens of major cities, including Shenzhen and Shanghai, that have eased restrictions on street vendors in recent months after years of sometimes violent campaigns against the peddling. Municipal authorities are encouraging people to set up street stalls or carts in certain areas, where they can sell local delicacies, snacks, clothes or toys. The lifting of restrictions came after Zibo, a once little-known industrial town, became a viral sensation for its outdoor barbecue stalls, inspiring other towns to try to copy its success. When China was in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic crisis in 2020, Premier Li Keqiang then touted the idea of ​​creating jobs by encouraging street vendors to set up shop across the country. This ground was quickly cut down by close associates of Xi, who called the traditional trade unsanitary and uncivilized. Public discussion of street vendors also died down after major cities, including beijing And Shenzhenclarified that hawkers were not welcome there. Analysts then said street peddling was something Xi disliked as it was seen as tarnishing the image of a prosperous and modern China. The idea of ​​vendors flooding the streets of metropolises was also at odds with his vision of China as a cutting-edge, high-tech superpower. But the recent policy reversal came amid growing challenges facing the world’s second-largest economy. The country’s unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds hit a record high of 20.4% last month, after three years of pandemic restrictions that have hit small businesses hard. A regulatory crackdown has also wiped out tens of thousands of jobs in the education And technological industries. Street Sale, according to analysts, is a pragmatic way to tackle urgent short-term problems, as it enables unemployed or underemployed people to earn a living. The-CNN-Wire

