‘Probably my last tweet…’: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan says police surrounded his house





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police had surrounded his house and he could be arrested again. “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police surrounded my house,” he said in a tweet.

It comes just hours after Pakistan’s Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Imran Khan to hand over ‘terrorists’ seeking refuge at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said authorities had “technical and intelligence” information from the geo-fence that suspected rioters were seeking refuge at Imran Khan’s residence. He said these people also included those who had attacked the Lahore corps commander’s house.

Imran Khan said the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was afraid of his popularity “because he knows Imran Khan will win the next election”. Khan said the current government wants to pit his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – against the Pakistani army.

The PTI chairman said he feared Pakistan was on the path to destruction. “And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we may reach a point where we may not even be able to pick up the pieces.”

Imran Khan spoke on Monday of a “London plan” and said the government planned to jail him for 10 years for sedition. He said the government also planned to jail his wife Bushra Begum.

So now the full London map is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

The former prime minister further claimed that after putting him in jail, the authorities would begin a full crackdown on all that remained of the PTI leaders and workers. “And eventually they will ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan. (Just like they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan).”

