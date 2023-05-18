Here is President Jokowi’s message during a visit to a palm tree nursery at the Agricultural Development Vocational School in North Sumatra State





LABUHANBATU UTARA, SAWIT INDONESIA Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has pointed out that Vocational High Schools (SMK) are key to the progress of the country. This statement was made by the President after directly observing the State Development Agricultural Vocational School (PPN) 1 South Kualuh, North Labuhanbatu Regency, North Sumatra Province, Wednesday (17/05/2023). Therefore, the president hopes that SMK students majoring in agriculture and plantations will be able to study well, including taking practical classes. In SMKs, 60-70% should be practice, so the place of practice is very important, the president said, as quoted on the secretariat’s website. While reviewing the PPN 1 Professional High School, the President saw, among other things, plant nurseries, in particular oil palm. The president felt that the seeds were quite good, but the nursery needed improvement so that the students could see firsthand how good agriculture works. “You have to show these kids how to farm well, how to garden well, so we’re going to help improve that,” he said. In addition to the place of practice of agriculture, the President will also contribute to improve the place of practice of breeding in the vocational school, in particular the stables. The President also said his party would help send a number of head of cattle to the PPN 1 Vocational School so that they can be used as learning tools. The farm is also the stable. What kind of a good cage, how clean, and for the goats to be fat too. “Later I will send goats, sheep, then chickens, ducks, all, so that there are plenty of examples that gentlemen and teachers can teach their students here,” he said. he explains. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said he received a mission from President Jokowi to repair animal cages, build irrigation and build green spaces. “I was assigned the task of repairing the facilities and infrastructure of the vocational high school, such as goat pens, cow pens, agricultural irrigation and also greenhouses,” Basuki said. At the beginning of his press statement, President Jokowi said that the visit to the SMK was made suddenly. I just want to see teaching and learning activities and also practice in SMK. Everything is improvised. I want to see what it is, said the president. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, North Sumatra Deputy Governor Musa Rajekshah and North Labuhanbatu Regent Hendri Yanto Sitorus accompanied the President during his visit to the SMK.

