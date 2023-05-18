Trump’s dominance in the GOP isn’t what it seems





Yet Trump remains popular with Republican voters and is the clear favorite to win the GOP nomination in 2024. What explains this lingering dilemma, where Republicans have been swept along by Trump, but can’t seem to leave him? ?

For years political scientists have judged presidents on their strength as party leaders on how well they’ve been able to build a coalition and cement a majority, but Trump is changing the way we think about politics.

Instead, it now appears that Trump is not so much a party leader, but a movement figure. That might seem like the kind of distinction only academics care about. But it is key to understanding the current state of American politics and the dilemmas facing GOP leaders now as the MAGA movement threatens to completely overtake the Republican Party itself.

Social movements, right or left, mobilize the most ideological and committed followers for the cause. Making dramatic changes in politics or society usually requires challenging the institutions and systems currently in place, including existing political parties.

For Trump supporters and the MAGA movement, the indictment in New York, for example, is not just evidence of partisan warfare; for them, it is also proof of a corrupt system where politics unduly influences the law, and where ordinary people like them are excluded and persecuted. Undermining such a system is an objective, not a disadvantage.

Adherents of the movement have a strange relationship with parties and presidents. The movements want fundamental change. Parties and presidents are generally more cautious: Presidents are responsible for preserving the constitution, and parties tend to be cautious and protect a winning electoral coalition.

Under normal circumstances, presidents and parties are caught in a cycle of mutual dependence, while sometimes working at odds with each other.

Presidents need parties to campaign and gain support. Parties need presidents to achieve their political goals and retain power. But their incentives and goals are not always aligned. Presidents are interested in their own careers and legacies, and parties focus on both longer-term and, sometimes, more local concerns, and are usually made up of people who want to expand the tent and grow the coalition.

In some ways, Trump changed all that. Without completely severing the relationship between the party and the president, Trump has largely ignored party needs, both electorally and legislatively. Instead, he focused on building his own movement within the party. It made him a different kind of president.

Trump helped remake the GOP coalition, but he ultimately didn’t grow it. While Republicans won more voters of color than at the parties’ low point in the Barack Obama years, they still voted in large numbers for Democrats. The shift of working-class white voters to the GOP has accelerated under Trump, though this has been offset by more middle- and upper-class white voters turning to the Democrats. Trump has made it much harder for Republicans to win in the suburbs.

Former President Donald Trump has focused on building his own movement within the Republican Party. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

But when MAGA adherents took control of the GOP, it became clear that Republican primary voters mostly didn’t care, even if it cost the party. In the 2022 midterms, Trump-backed MAGA candidates like Kari Lake and other swing-state politicians who have been the most vocal in their denials of the 2020 election outcome, and the loosest in their commitments to core democratic institutions and values, were the ones that lost races that traditional Republicans might have won.

The 2022 election offered some of the strongest evidence that Trump was a movement president rather than a party leader. His penchant for supporting a MAGA infantryman who embraces his grievances and election lies reveals his priorities; he is more determined to channel the energies of his far-right base than to appeal to swing voters or even party regulars.

Trump was not a complete failure as a party leader. He remade the GOP in his image and scared off dissidents in the Republican ranks like Paul Ryan and Jeff Flake. No other president, not Reagan, not FDR, not Lincoln, has been able to reshape his party from the top down in the same way. As political scientist Daniel Galvin observes, Trump used his public notoriety to elevate his supporters and expel dissenters from his own party, and a group of loyalists made a concerted effort to elect Trump supporters in party elections. state throughout the country.

But where other presidents have made real shifts in party policy or united them under his legislative agenda, Trump has faltered. Congressional leaders opposed funding for his border wall and pursued a typical GOP agenda; the Trump presidency’s landmark bill was a package of massive tax cuts. Trump has also notably failed to unify his party around a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a years-long Republican goal.

Now embarking on a third presidential bid, Trump is focused on grievances, not politics. His main wish is to impose revenge on his enemies and by extension on the MAGA movements. This approach violates much of what political scientists expect of politicians: to seek to build broad coalitions in pursuit of electoral advantage. Turning away from this strategy is one of the most striking features of Trump-style republicanism.

Movements, like parties, have historically had a complicated relationship with presidents. They can be useful sources of political support and energy. Republicans, in particular, have relied on groups associated with the Christian conservative movement for four decades. At the same time, politicians sometimes prefer to keep a safe distance from the more extreme elements of a social movement. Reagan avoided addressing the March for Life directly in person in 1981, on the advice of aides who feared too much emphasis on social issues would be divisive. On the left, politicians have tried to ally themselves with environmentalists and civil rights activists without endorsing all of their tactics and messaging.

More than other Republican politicians, Trump has fostered relationships with violent far-right forces like the Proud Boys (Stand Back and Stay Out), alongside more mainstream activists like evangelicals and business owners. fire arms. Some of these groups are important to the Republican Party, providing it with campaign resources, communicating the party’s message, and sometimes literally rallying the faithful. But it’s not exactly party time. And that helps explain why Trump’s influence in the GOP has been so strong, but has always put elected leaders in the position of having to defend and explain things they don’t want to defend and explain, from Charlottesville to the 6 January.

What does this mean for the relationship between presidents and parties, and especially for presidents after Trump?

Obviously, Joe Biden is a much more traditional party figure than Trump. He’s the undisputed leader of the Democrats, but he doesn’t dominate them the way Trump does or seem to narrow the reach of parties like Trump. Moreover, no one would associate Biden with many of the movements that now drive the Democratic coalition.

But these progressive moves have also had a significant impact on the Bidens presidency; in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, abortion rights activists have clearly pushed Biden to be more aggressive. According to political scientist Robert C. Smith, protest activity against racial injustice in the summer of 2020 led the Biden administration to break with past patterns and embrace rhetoric and policies targeting systemic racism.

It’s more complicated for the GOP. So far, other Republican presidential candidates appear to be both courting the MAGA movement and following the party’s traditional playbook as they make their way to early primary states in New Hampshire and Iowa. Some of these candidates hope to realize the dream of Trumpism without Trump. But so far it looks like a fantasy, with Trump’s main supporters sticking with him no matter what.

I recently spoke with Sidney M. Milkis and Daniel J. Tichenor, authors of Rivalry and Reform: Presidents, Social Movements, and the Transformation of American Politics. They highlighted the continuities as well as the important differences between today’s MAGA movement and the socially conservative right of the Reagan era. The social conservatives of the 1980s, Tichenor said, were squarely entrenched in electoral politics, conventional politics, and simply claimed to want a seat at the table and support the Reagan presidency.

By contrast, those elements of the MAGA movement that are close to Trump and increasingly driving the GOP agenda are, to say the least, hostile to pluralist politics and not entirely peaceful in their tactics. Milkis and Tichenor also agreed that Trump was more of a movement president than any in the past.

As for the future, there are several possibilities, not all of which are mutually exclusive. The alliance between mainstream Republicans and the MAGA movement could be reaching a breaking point, with Holocaust deniers and extreme candidates repeatedly costing the party elections until the GOP finally abandons the far right. Second, the movement could fuel a widespread shift in party priorities; House GOP politics since January suggests there could be something to it, with MAGA Republicans demanding major concessions from Chairman Kevin McCarthy to hold power.

A third possibility is that Congress and party institutions designed to represent a broad range of interests to act collectively might simply become less relevant as the relationship between presidents and movements grows closer, especially on the GOP side. If the movements can gain direct access to the White House and promise voter mobilization in return, then these other institutions could wither even more.

Trump’s time in office shows what can happen from a governance perspective: less can be done legislatively, but the tools of the executive can provide everything a movement demands: the right rhetoric, executive orders and judicial appointments. This is especially true for a movement that prioritizes things like tightening immigration restrictions. And as the strength of the MAGA movement continues, there may be few Trump skeptics left in the GOP to oppose it.

I’ve been writing for a long time about the importance of presidency-centered government, Milkis said. And even I am shocked.

