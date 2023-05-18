Joko Widodo’s name on Jambi’s PPP Legislative Slate becomes star, will it increase party eligibility?





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – The name of Joko Widodo has attracted attention after being registered as a candidate for the parliamentary elections (Bacaleg) of the United Development Party (PPP) at the General Election Commission (KPU) of Jambi province. However, Joko Widodo’s name does not refer to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, but rather a party cadre with the Kaaba symbol. In fact, in his daily life, the PPP cadre is also known as Jokowi. National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) political observer Wasisto Raharjo Jati opined that the similarity in name did not automatically affect the eligibility of the PPP legislative elections. “I think the similarity in names is more of a coincidence,” Wasisto said in a statement Thursday (5/18/2023). Read also : Commissioned by Megawati Soekarnoputeri, Ganjar Sambangin PPP Office Wasisto added that the eligibility of a political party (political party) is also determined by the strength within the internal party in the face of political dynamics, particularly towards the 2024 general election. Additionally, over the past four years, PPP has been hit by various internal turmoil, ranging from court cases to leadership changes. Over the past year, the PPP has also strengthened its bold and robust policy of taking on roles and stepping into politics. “I think the internal factors of PPP being strong after being hit by internal issues was one of the factors (increased eligibility),” Wasisto said. Based on the survey results of Charta Politika Indonesia, PPP eligibility may also cross the parliamentary threshold of 4.1%. This was influenced by the political position of the PPP which had carried Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate of 2024. Read also : PPP Mosque High Priest Elus Istiqlal to be Ganjar Pranowo’s running mate “I think it’s having an effect. But we have to see the positive trend moving forward. The trend of increasing eligibility after GP support (Ganjar Pranowo),” Wasisto continued. As for the PPP legislator Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who will fight for a seat in the provincial DPRD of Jambi, the electoral district (Dapil) of Alambarajo, admits that his name is exactly the same as that of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. The name was given by his father from a young man born in 1987 with Jambi and Minang blood, who believed that in ancient times it was easy for someone with a Javanese name to get a job. “Back then, it was the Pak Suharto era. My father said that if a Javanese name ends in O, it will be easy to find a job. I hope and am optimistic that I can win in the next parliamentary elections,” he said. Read other Wartakotalive.com news at Google News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartakota.tribunnews.com/2023/05/18/nama-joko-widodo-di-daftar-bacaleg-ppp-jambi-jadi-sorotan-bakal-dongkrak-elektabilitas-partai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

