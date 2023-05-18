Indias Modi to visit Papua New Guinea to raise awareness among Pacific island countries

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea later this week for a visit aimed at boosting India’s awareness of Pacific island countries, in a bid to counter China’s growing footprint in the Pacific. .

The first visit by an Indian prime minister to the largest of the Pacific island nations comes as New Delhi’s hostilities with Beijing have prompted him to work more closely with countries such as the United States, Japan and the United States. Australia in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi will stop in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, on the second leg of a three-country tour in which he will first attend the Group of Seven summit in Japan and then will travel to Australia.

On May 22, Modi and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, a grouping of India and 14 Pacific island countries.

The summit, which comes eight years after India hosted the last one in 2015, could give new impetus to New Delhi’s bid to establish a presence in Pacific island countries. India started raising awareness in 2014, but it took a long time to get off the ground.

These places are very strategic if you want to make a naval base or a friendly port or a friendly airstrip and they also have vast ocean resources, retired navy chief Arun Prakash told VOA on Tuesday.

The main concern of Western countries and India is that many of these countries are a vacuum and China tends to step into the vacuums and fill them.

The 14 countries that will participate in the Port Moresby summit range from large islands such as Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands to smaller ones such as Tonga and Tuvalu. Other countries will be Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau and Nauru.

Papua New Guinea is particularly important. The island of 9.5 million people is the largest of the Pacific island countries and one of the few with which India has long-standing ties and trade relations. It is also home to a small Indian population of approximately 3,000 people.

Modi and Marape will meet on Monday and the two sides are expected to sign pacts that include cooperation in micro and small and medium enterprises to agreements between their state broadcasters and reciprocal agreements for issuing visas on arrival.

One of the significant challenges facing Papua New Guinea is climate change and adaptation. These are areas where India can play an important role by offering affordable partnerships in areas such as solar power, Swati Prabhu, a research associate at the Center for New Economic Diplomacy in New Delhi, told VOA.

Papua New Guinea also wants to shift its economy from exporting raw materials such as natural gas and minerals to finished goods.

The country is being courted by the United States and its allies amid concerns over China’s growing military and economic influence in the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited there in 2018.

US President Joe Biden was due to visit Papua New Guinea on May 22 but canceled the visit to focus on debt limitation talks in Washington.

China began making inroads in Pacific island countries with its Belt and Road initiative last year. Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands and in March it won a contract to redevelop the port of its capital, Honiara.

Analysts say India hopes to partner with Pacific island countries with development initiatives in areas such as clean energy, technology and community development projects such as solar electrification and power supply. agricultural equipment.

Affordable clean energy initiatives are particularly important in a region whose leaders say climate change is their biggest security threat amid worsening cyclones and rising sea levels.

Some see India’s outreach to Pacific island countries as part of its ambitions to be seen as an emerging global power.

Analysts say, however, that while India’s bid to boost its influence in Pacific island countries marks an ambitious start, it has its limits as it cannot match China’s resources and New York’s main focus. Delhi will have to stick to its immediate neighborhood in South Asia and the Indian Ocean. .

If you call yourself an Indo-Pacific power and you are part of the Quad group, you must also expand into the Pacific. But whether it is within our abilities to support ourselves so far out in the Pacific is a question mark. We don’t have such deep pockets and our navy is also relatively small, Prakash said. But maybe in coordination with Japan, Australia and the United States, we can provide assistance there, he said.