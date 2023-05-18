Politics
Indias Modi to visit Papua New Guinea to raise awareness among Pacific island countries
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea later this week for a visit aimed at boosting India’s awareness of Pacific island countries, in a bid to counter China’s growing footprint in the Pacific. .
The first visit by an Indian prime minister to the largest of the Pacific island nations comes as New Delhi’s hostilities with Beijing have prompted him to work more closely with countries such as the United States, Japan and the United States. Australia in the Indo-Pacific region.
Modi will stop in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, on the second leg of a three-country tour in which he will first attend the Group of Seven summit in Japan and then will travel to Australia.
On May 22, Modi and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, a grouping of India and 14 Pacific island countries.
The summit, which comes eight years after India hosted the last one in 2015, could give new impetus to New Delhi’s bid to establish a presence in Pacific island countries. India started raising awareness in 2014, but it took a long time to get off the ground.
These places are very strategic if you want to make a naval base or a friendly port or a friendly airstrip and they also have vast ocean resources, retired navy chief Arun Prakash told VOA on Tuesday.
The main concern of Western countries and India is that many of these countries are a vacuum and China tends to step into the vacuums and fill them.
The 14 countries that will participate in the Port Moresby summit range from large islands such as Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands to smaller ones such as Tonga and Tuvalu. Other countries will be Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau and Nauru.
Papua New Guinea is particularly important. The island of 9.5 million people is the largest of the Pacific island countries and one of the few with which India has long-standing ties and trade relations. It is also home to a small Indian population of approximately 3,000 people.
Modi and Marape will meet on Monday and the two sides are expected to sign pacts that include cooperation in micro and small and medium enterprises to agreements between their state broadcasters and reciprocal agreements for issuing visas on arrival.
One of the significant challenges facing Papua New Guinea is climate change and adaptation. These are areas where India can play an important role by offering affordable partnerships in areas such as solar power, Swati Prabhu, a research associate at the Center for New Economic Diplomacy in New Delhi, told VOA.
Papua New Guinea also wants to shift its economy from exporting raw materials such as natural gas and minerals to finished goods.
The country is being courted by the United States and its allies amid concerns over China’s growing military and economic influence in the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited there in 2018.
US President Joe Biden was due to visit Papua New Guinea on May 22 but canceled the visit to focus on debt limitation talks in Washington.
China began making inroads in Pacific island countries with its Belt and Road initiative last year. Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands and in March it won a contract to redevelop the port of its capital, Honiara.
Analysts say India hopes to partner with Pacific island countries with development initiatives in areas such as clean energy, technology and community development projects such as solar electrification and power supply. agricultural equipment.
Affordable clean energy initiatives are particularly important in a region whose leaders say climate change is their biggest security threat amid worsening cyclones and rising sea levels.
Some see India’s outreach to Pacific island countries as part of its ambitions to be seen as an emerging global power.
Analysts say, however, that while India’s bid to boost its influence in Pacific island countries marks an ambitious start, it has its limits as it cannot match China’s resources and New York’s main focus. Delhi will have to stick to its immediate neighborhood in South Asia and the Indian Ocean. .
If you call yourself an Indo-Pacific power and you are part of the Quad group, you must also expand into the Pacific. But whether it is within our abilities to support ourselves so far out in the Pacific is a question mark. We don’t have such deep pockets and our navy is also relatively small, Prakash said. But maybe in coordination with Japan, Australia and the United States, we can provide assistance there, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/india-s-modi-to-visit-papua-new-guinea-in-outreach-to-pacific-island-countries/7098634.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indias Modi to visit Papua New Guinea to raise awareness among Pacific island countries
- Joko Widodo’s name on Jambi’s PPP Legislative Slate becomes star, will it increase party eligibility?
- List of blockbuster films rejected by Salman Khan
- Duck set for Fayetteville Regional
- The 5 hottest summer fashion trends of 2023
- Test messages for power saving events
- MarTech Interview with Constellation Co-Founder and CEO Diana Lee
- The UN has warned that the world temperature will rise by 1.5 degrees in the next five years
- Baghramian Named ArtCrush Winner | Culture & Leisure
- Google defines translated languages for search results displayed in Google Search
- FL teacher Chasten Buttigieg is under investigation for showing a Disney movie with a gay character
- Imran Khan and Lahore Police remain in a tense stalemate | Imran Khan