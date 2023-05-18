Central Asia forges ties with China as Xi touts ‘enduring’ friendship | United States and world

By Andrew Hayley

XIAN, China (Reuters) – Central Asian heads of state gathered in the historic city of Xian, China, on Thursday for one-on-one talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal promises of “lasting” friendship, paving the way for a summit that should result in a regional pact with Beijing.

The bilaterals set the stage for a group rally on Friday, the first in-person gathering of the six leaders, where Xi will deliver an “important” speech, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. An “important” political document will also be signed.

Across the city of Xian, from where the ancient Silk Road linked Imperial China to western civilizations more than a millennium ago, banners, billboards and even taxi signs were installed to promote the summit.

China is stepping up its economic and political engagement with former Soviet states as Russia channels its remaining resources into the war in Ukraine. Some Central Asian states are increasingly standing up to Moscow, with Kazakhstan failing to recognize Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine to Tajikistan demanding more “respect” from the Kremlin.

The first head of state to arrive in Xian was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, China’s biggest trading partner in Central Asia. When Tokayev met Xi on Wednesday, the Chinese leader warmly greeted him and wished him a happy 70th birthday.

“We have a common goal: to intensify bilateral relations,” Tokayev told Xi.

“We are also united by the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation.

After their meeting, Xi and Tokayev jointly said that the two countries should build “lasting friendship” and share “happiness and misfortune”.

They also agreed to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Kazakh section of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, as well as deepen cooperation in the field of oil and uranium.

On the sidelines of the summit, Chinese energy giant Sinopec and Kazakh KayMunayGaz agreed key terms for a potential investment in a polyethylene project in the Atryau region of western Kazakhstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Kazakh President on Wednesday and affirmed their countries’ ties, according to the Tass news agency.

Putin was not in China, Russia not being part of the China plus Central Asia format.

CLOSER TO CHINA

With Kazakhstan setting the tone for collaboration for further bilateral meetings, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov told Xi he wanted to deepen trade, economic and investment ties.

“There are no political disagreements or unresolved issues between our countries,” Japarov said.

Bilateral trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion, as China seeks to deepen economic ties in its quest for greater food and energy security.

Kyrgyzstan comes next with $15.5 billion, followed by Turkmenistan with $11.2 billion, Uzbekistan with $9.8 billion and Tajikistan with $2 billion.

“We support exactly this kind of integration between China and Central Asia,” said Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.

“As part of that, we’re trying to lower trade barriers between countries, harmonize trade standards to promote better integration, and just more forums where government officials can talk and try to develop standards to promote more trade. “, Park told Reuters in Beijing. .

Xi’s show of solidarity with Central Asia at the summit ostensibly coincides with a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Japan, where Beijing’s use of ‘economic coercion’ in its foreign relations is expected to be under scrutiny. the agenda.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Additional reporting by Joe Cash in Beijing; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)