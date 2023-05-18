Erdogan Rival Kilicdaroglu plays the anti-migrant card to woo the nationalist vote

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition Alliance of Nations candidate in the presidential race against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has shifted to an anti-migrant slant to attract nationalist votes in the May 28 presidential runoff.

As soon as I come to power, I will send all refugees home, Kilicdaroglu said in Ankara four days after disappearing from the media after his first-round election defeat.

Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, CHP, said there were 10 million refugees in Turkey and millions more were on the way.

If they [Erdogans goverment] stay [in power], more than 10 million refugees will come to Türkiye. If they win, these fugitives and asylum seekers will turn into potential criminal machines, and the looting will begin, Kilicdaroglu said, surprising many after his positive campaign ahead of May 14.

In the May 14 general and presidential elections, contrary to most election polls, Kilicdaroglu and his alliance lost the parliamentary race to Erdogan. In the presidential race, he had more than 2 million votes behind Erdogan, securing 44.9 of the total votes.

Erdogan got 49.5% of the total votes. Sinan Ogan of the ultra-nationalist and anti-migration ATA Alliance received 5.2%, becoming the de facto kingmaker to decide the winner of the presidential run-off.

Experts say Kilicdaroglu is aiming to attract nationalist votes in order to gain an advantage in the May 28 run-off, but that may not work.

This nationalist rhetoric will not provide an advantage to Kilicdaroglu to win the election [run-off]it’s a kind of appetizer nationalism, said Nurettin Kalkan, a political scientist and senior fellow at the Freedom Research Association in the capital, Ankara.

According to Kalkan, the sudden change in tone of Kilicdarolgus just 10 days before the second round is a major misinterpretation of Turkish politics.

The biggest illusion in this change is that Kilicdaroglu thinks the main concern of all nationalist electorates is refugees, Kalkan told BIRN.

He added that while some nationalists are voting for the ultra-nationalist, anti-migration Victory Party-led ATA alliance, they are also voting for [Erdogan’s ally] the Nationalist Movement Party, MHP, and for [Kilicdaroglu’s ally] the Good Party as well as the ruling Erdogans, the Justice and Development Party, AKP.

For Victory Party voters, refugees may be very important, but among MHP voters, the biggest issue is Kilicdaroglu’s cooperation with [the pro-Kurdish] Peoples Democratic Party, HDP. For Bon Parti voters, the wounds of the political crisis in March, when she left the National Alliance for a few days, are still open, Kalkan continued.

Kalkan pointed out that there is very little time in the presidential run-off to see the results of this major policy shift.

In 2018, some MHP voters did not vote for Erdogan because it took time for them to test Erdogan’s nationalism, which started considerably after 2016. Kilicdaroglu is desperately using this new discourse as a last resort but it will not produce any positive result, Kalkan predicted.

Ogan, of the ATA Alliance, said on Tuesday that the two remaining candidates both wanted his support in the second round. He demanded the complete expulsion of refugees from the country, but also had other demands.

We are against the transfer of terrorist organizations and their political annexes to parliament. Those who do not distance themselves from a terrorist organization should not come [to us]Ogan said Hurriyat log.

Ogan was referring to Erdogan’s ally HUDAPAR, which is believed to have links to the Turkish branch of Hezbollah, and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, HDP, which backs Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu’s nationalist move also worries the HDP and its Kurdish voters who have pledged their support for Kilicdaroglu because of his promises to solve the country’s interminable Kurdish problem.

Kilicdaroglu received full support from Turkey’s eastern and southeastern provinces, where ethnic Kurds are in the majority.

Believe that Kilicdaroglu’s appetizer nationalism has satisfied all Turkish nationalists, but this time Kurdish voters will abandon Kilicdaroglu, warned Kalkan.