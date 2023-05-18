Politics
Erdogan Rival Kilicdaroglu plays the anti-migrant card to woo the nationalist vote
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition Alliance of Nations candidate in the presidential race against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has shifted to an anti-migrant slant to attract nationalist votes in the May 28 presidential runoff.
As soon as I come to power, I will send all refugees home, Kilicdaroglu said in Ankara four days after disappearing from the media after his first-round election defeat.
Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, CHP, said there were 10 million refugees in Turkey and millions more were on the way.
If they [Erdogans goverment] stay [in power], more than 10 million refugees will come to Türkiye. If they win, these fugitives and asylum seekers will turn into potential criminal machines, and the looting will begin, Kilicdaroglu said, surprising many after his positive campaign ahead of May 14.
In the May 14 general and presidential elections, contrary to most election polls, Kilicdaroglu and his alliance lost the parliamentary race to Erdogan. In the presidential race, he had more than 2 million votes behind Erdogan, securing 44.9 of the total votes.
Erdogan got 49.5% of the total votes. Sinan Ogan of the ultra-nationalist and anti-migration ATA Alliance received 5.2%, becoming the de facto kingmaker to decide the winner of the presidential run-off.
Experts say Kilicdaroglu is aiming to attract nationalist votes in order to gain an advantage in the May 28 run-off, but that may not work.
This nationalist rhetoric will not provide an advantage to Kilicdaroglu to win the election [run-off]it’s a kind of appetizer nationalism, said Nurettin Kalkan, a political scientist and senior fellow at the Freedom Research Association in the capital, Ankara.
According to Kalkan, the sudden change in tone of Kilicdarolgus just 10 days before the second round is a major misinterpretation of Turkish politics.
The biggest illusion in this change is that Kilicdaroglu thinks the main concern of all nationalist electorates is refugees, Kalkan told BIRN.
He added that while some nationalists are voting for the ultra-nationalist, anti-migration Victory Party-led ATA alliance, they are also voting for [Erdogan’s ally] the Nationalist Movement Party, MHP, and for [Kilicdaroglu’s ally] the Good Party as well as the ruling Erdogans, the Justice and Development Party, AKP.
For Victory Party voters, refugees may be very important, but among MHP voters, the biggest issue is Kilicdaroglu’s cooperation with [the pro-Kurdish] Peoples Democratic Party, HDP. For Bon Parti voters, the wounds of the political crisis in March, when she left the National Alliance for a few days, are still open, Kalkan continued.
Kalkan pointed out that there is very little time in the presidential run-off to see the results of this major policy shift.
In 2018, some MHP voters did not vote for Erdogan because it took time for them to test Erdogan’s nationalism, which started considerably after 2016. Kilicdaroglu is desperately using this new discourse as a last resort but it will not produce any positive result, Kalkan predicted.
Ogan, of the ATA Alliance, said on Tuesday that the two remaining candidates both wanted his support in the second round. He demanded the complete expulsion of refugees from the country, but also had other demands.
We are against the transfer of terrorist organizations and their political annexes to parliament. Those who do not distance themselves from a terrorist organization should not come [to us]Ogan said Hurriyat log.
Ogan was referring to Erdogan’s ally HUDAPAR, which is believed to have links to the Turkish branch of Hezbollah, and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, HDP, which backs Kilicdaroglu.
Kilicdaroglu’s nationalist move also worries the HDP and its Kurdish voters who have pledged their support for Kilicdaroglu because of his promises to solve the country’s interminable Kurdish problem.
Kilicdaroglu received full support from Turkey’s eastern and southeastern provinces, where ethnic Kurds are in the majority.
Believe that Kilicdaroglu’s appetizer nationalism has satisfied all Turkish nationalists, but this time Kurdish voters will abandon Kilicdaroglu, warned Kalkan.
|
Sources
2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/18/erdogan-rival-kilicdaroglu-plays-anti-migrant-card-to-woo-nationalist-vote/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as deadline for handing suspects over to him expires
- Erdogan Rival Kilicdaroglu plays the anti-migrant card to woo the nationalist vote
- Japanese companies record $17.7 billion investment in UK
- How US debt default could negatively impact VA and veteransExBulletin
- Beaming Gwen Stefani and Her Boys Celebrate Husband Blake Shelton’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Google to Disable Third-Party Cookies for 1% of Chrome Users in Q1 2024
- 2020 News: Weinberg College Center for International and Area Studies
- The reaction of the Spanish media to the Manchester City match at the expense of Real Madrid – The Telegraph
- Central Asia forges ties with China as Xi touts ‘enduring’ friendship | United States and world
- Indias Modi to visit Papua New Guinea to raise awareness among Pacific island countries
- Joko Widodo’s name on Jambi’s PPP Legislative Slate becomes star, will it increase party eligibility?
- List of blockbuster films rejected by Salman Khan