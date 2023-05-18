Entrepreneurship has been a policy theme of Indonesian President Joko Widodos from the beginning. One of its more enterprising decisions was the appointment of Harvard graduate Nadiem Makarim as its new Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology in 2019.

Makrim co-founded Indonesian ridesharing app Gojek in 2010. By 2016, she had become Indonesia’s first unicorn, a tech company with a valuation of over US$1 billion. Since then, Indonesia has become one of Asia’s fastest growing startup locations and is now home to 13 unicorns. The entrepreneur-friendly policies of the Widodo-Makarim duo have undoubtedly accelerated its development.

However, the success of Indonesian startups is also a story of globalization and emigration. Research in which I participated last year reviewed the backgrounds of over 300 successful Indonesian tech co-founders. It showed that 61% had studied or worked abroad.

This begs the question: why have so many successful Indonesian entrepreneurs traveled abroad?

Innovation and brain circulation

The role of international knowledge and experience in tech entrepreneurship is not new or unique to Indonesia. Engineers returning from Silicon Valley, the so-called sea turtles, have also helped build high-tech enclaves in China and India. Economic geographer AnnLee Saxenian thinks “cerebral circulation”is essential to stimulate innovation in emerging economies.

Supporting the emigration of talent can sometimes go against the instincts of policymakers and aid workers in developing countries. For example, while the Indonesian Education Endowment Fund (LPDP) invests in international scholarships for its brightest students, students must return to Indonesia within 90 days of graduation. Similar requirements exist for the Australia Awards scholarships.

These measures are designed to protect against brain drain the emigration of highly skilled labor to markets offering greater opportunities. However, the Saxonian argument for brain circulation is that citizens can actually be more productive when studying and working abroad. They acquire new knowledge and skills. They act as gateways to valuable technical and financial networks.

And when they return home, they often start very successful businesses.

Where are they going?

A further breakdown of the data highlights the central role of the United States in Indonesian startups and the relative insignificance of Australia.

Of all the Indonesian startup founders with international education experience, almost half studied in the United Statescompared to only 16% in Australia.

In the same way, more than a third of tech founders with international experience have worked in the United Statesagainst only 8% in Australia.

The preeminent role of the United States is not a surprise. It is the birthplace of Silicon Valley, many top universities and the largest venture capital market in the world.

But Australia’s small role in Indonesian startups should raise some eyebrows. We are neighbours, we have a bilateral free trade agreement and we are the premier international education destination for Indonesian students.

This suggests a disconnect between Australian and Indonesian entrepreneurs.

To turn the tide, Australia needs to learn from the United States and start circulating Indonesian brains into its economy, not just its universities.

Strict visa requirements have historically excluded Indonesian talent from the Australian market. Opening the labor market to Indonesian talent can boost the competitiveness of Australian startups, as is the case in Silicon Valley, where foreign-born engineers form the backbone of the workforce.

Australia also needs to better leverage its competitive advantage as Indonesia’s preferred educational destination. For example, a renewed focus on work-integrated learning at our universities can help connect Indonesian students to Australian industry. The Australian government’s recent decision to extend work rights for international students two more years is a big step forward, but much more is needed.

For example, we need to deepen our digital collaboration. Some economists forecast a new wave of white collar offshoring in a post-pandemic economy that embraces remote working and distributed teams. Global payroll platforms, like Deel, make it much easier for Australian startups to navigate Indonesia’s complex and opaque labor laws. Similar time zones could make a distributed Indonesian team the norm for Australian startups looking to start and enter the Southeast Asian market.

But Australia also needs to circulate Australian brains in the Indonesian economy. Australian government support for international internships, through the New Colombo Plan, is a start. The recent adoption by Indonesian governments of digital nomads will also help, as was the case in Estonia, where imported talent has helped create the strongest start-up environment per capita in Europe.

But for Indonesia to benefit from the wave of young Australian digital nomads heading to Bali, it needs to bring together Australian expats and local Indonesians to facilitate networking and knowledge transfer. The cultural differences between Australian and Indonesian entrepreneurs are still pronounced, and it will take effort to change that.

Perhaps it is time for the Australian government make startup ecosystems rather than exports our primary focus. The United States has supported Indonesian startups for more than a decade US aid funded Indonesia’s first startup accelerator and the angel investment network in 2011. In contrast, Australian investment in the Indonesian startup ecosystem has been modest since the Death of InnovationXchangeAustralian governments are helping the innovation lab.

Economic diplomacy or innovation diplomacy?

It’s hard to overstate the importance of startups. Founders are the next generation of business leaders. But Indonesian migration patterns suggest that the future of Australia-Indonesia trade relations, like their past, could be disappointing.

If Australia is serious about deepening its economic ties with Indonesia, it needs to better connect our two startup ecosystems. This would require a fundamental shift in Australia’s export-focused economic diplomacy, who ever wondered what we could sell to Indonesia? This myopic focus on commerce is becoming obsolete in a world where innovation is now driving prosperity, sweet power And strategic influence.

Saxon studies on highly skilled migration show us that innovation emerges from exchanging brains, not exchanging goods. Perhaps it is time for Australia to embrace innovation diplomacy, which asks a fundamentally different question: what can we create with Indonesia?