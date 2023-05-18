Ex-British Prime Minister Johnson called Macron a ‘4-letter word starting with C’ former aide







French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a photo during bilateral talks at Elmau Castle in southern Germany on the sidelines of the G-7 summit June 26, 2022. AFP FILE PHOTO French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a photo during bilateral talks at Elmau Castle in southern Germany on the sidelines of the G-7 summit June 26, 2022. PHOTO FILE AFP LONDON: Boris Johnson has branded French President Emmanuel Macron a four-letter obscenity and a ‘Putin spit’ as tempers unravel over the war in Ukraine, a former aide to the former British prime minister has claimed. Guto Harri became director of communications at Johnson’s 10 Downing Street just over a fortnight before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Harri recounted his boss’ furious reaction when Macron asked if the UK was doing enough to help Ukrainian refugees at the start of the crisis, a criticism also voiced by many Britons. “He just launched a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron,” the former British Broadcasting Corp political correspondent said. Harri in a new series of podcasts, reminiscing about his time in government until Johnson’s ousting last September. Get the latest news





By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. "Basically [he was] saying, "That's a four-letter word that starts with C, that's a crackpot, that's Putin's lick," the ex-assistant added. "'We need a frog bashing orgy (in French). I'll have to turn off his lights,'" he quoted Johnson. British officials have criticized Macron's attempts to broker peace in Ukraine, especially after a tense meeting with Putin in the Kremlin just before the war. Johnson found the meeting "sickening," Harri said. Johnson was all smiles with Macron whenever they met, although Brexit-related tensions were never far from the surface in their relationship. After the outbreak of war, Johnson became a staunch supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and of Britain one of his government's main arms suppliers. Harri recounted a phone call these two leaders had the night of the Russian invasion. "It was sobering. We really couldn't believe this was seriously going on," he said, adding, "They both had this amazing bond." "And, dare I mention, this kind of really dark gallows humor that was obviously a coping mechanism," he added. A spokesperson for Johnson's office declined to comment on the language allegedly used against Macron, but stressed that the former prime minister was not involved in the podcast.

