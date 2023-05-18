New insight into the documents affair suggests a fateful new reckoning is looming over Trump





The latest revelations from the Special Counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents reinforce the sense that a serious political moment is approaching.

An exclusive CNN report that appears to point to a fundamental weakness in the Trump case reinforces the possibility that the 2024 presidential candidate is in a lot of legal trouble.

Possible evidence that Trump knew his claims that he could simply declassify documents on a whim were false highlights his signature belief that presidential laws and codes of behavior do not apply to him. It’s a factor that has made his tenure in the White House a daily test of America’s democracy and legal system and one that could become even more acute if he wins the 2024 election.

The latest insight into Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation also shows that while any charges against Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice could be justified in a purely legal context, they are would come with a high level of responsibility in explaining to the public why such a move in a potentially complex matter was deserved in the charged atmosphere of a presidential election.

On the one hand, there is nothing more sacred than protecting the country’s secrets, especially those that could harm allies, aid American enemies, and endanger secret agents. But the proposition that inside Washington arguments over classified documents are a priority for millions of voters has yet to be tested.

And the fierce controversies that still rage around Trump over the 2016 election show how toxic campaign season investigations can be to American unity and American political and judicial institutions, reinforcing the need a strong national interest justification for any prosecution.

CNN’s exclusive report Jamie Gangel, Zachary Cohen, Evan Perez and Paula Reid is another serious sign of Trump’s potential legal exposure in the documents case, one of several investigations that include Smiths’ review of the role of ex-presidents before the attack of his supporters. on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, and a separate investigation by a local district attorney into his efforts to overturn Joe Bidens’ election victory in Georgia. Trump has previously been indicted in Manhattan over alleged business irregularities related to a silent payment in 2016.

CNN reported that the National Archives plans to turn over 16 documents to the special counsel that show Trump knew the correct procedure to declassify those documents. This could be important because it goes back to the question of whether Trump had criminal intent, a constituent part of any case against him. If there is any evidence that the ex-president knew he couldn’t just declassify documents by removing them from the White House or even with private thought as he once suggested in his defense on the stored records issue in his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida becomes more difficult.

In a May 16 letter obtained by CNN, Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote to Trump. recordings.

During a CNN Town Hall event last week, Trump falsely claimed top secret documents: By the way, they’re automatically declassified when I take them.

But Trump’s former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, told CNN Erin Burnett on Wednesday that CNN’s latest report regarding the National Archives was a sign that Smith was taking action that could signal he could soon act against Trump.

I think it’s i dotting and t crossing. I think this case is ready to go, Cobb said.

The simple fact is that there is a process and (Trump) totally ignored it and feels that the mere fact that he took them declassifies (the documents). It is not the law.

Yet Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN on Wednesday that Trump had done nothing wrong and argued that as president he previously enjoyed substantial powers to declassify documents, in a preview. possible of any future defense in the courtroom.

At the end of his presidency, he relied on constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief which is to take documents and bring them to Mar-a-Lago while still President as he was at the time and to effectively declassify and personalize them. He talked about declassifying them but he didn’t need to, Trusty said. He also argued that there was a large gray area in the interpretation of the Presidential Records Act which states that the government reserves and retains complete ownership, possession and control of presidential records.

If Cobb is right and Smith could be headed for indictment, Americans may soon be wrestling with an increasingly familiar question: what is the proper way to hold a president and presidential candidate to account whose political model basic is to break all the rules, but whose indictment could further inflame an already deeply polarized nation?

The new insight into Trump’s allegedly cavalier handling of classified documents as president and beyond is the latest twist in a saga that captured public attention with the astonishing raid of his compound last year by the FBI the first time such a search has taken place at the home of a former president. Agents took away classified and top secret documents, but Trump’s allies claimed he had a standing order to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence. Some of these files may have been moved to Mar-a-Lago.

But 18 former top Trump administration officials said they had never heard of such an order being issued while working for Trump, telling CNN the claim was ludicrous and ludicrous. And former presidents don’t have the power to declassify or possess highly sensitive national security documents, so the exact treatment given to every piece of secret information found at Mar-a-Lago could lead to potential culpability for Trump.

More broadly though, the documents affair reinforces the underlying question swirling around Trump that becomes more acute as the upcoming election approaches.

There is a clear national interest in protecting classified information and enforcing the laws surrounding presidential conduct in order to prevent an erosion of the political institutions that underpin the democracy that Trump has so often tried to weaken. And there is also a national interest in proving that no one, whether president or ex-president, is above the law.

At the same time, however, there is also a deep national interest in the peaceful conduct of a presidential election that all Americans view as fair. And Trump has already managed to cast deep suspicion on the motives of the Justice Department and the Biden administration by arguing that he is the target of a coordinated campaign of political persecution.

Smith has an obligation to follow the law and the evidence where it leads, and to make decisions on potential charges and prosecutions on the same basis. But this case cannot stand in isolation given Trump’s previous role and the current presidential campaign. This presumably comes with a requirement for Attorney General Merrick Garland to consider the potential wider consequences of the trial of a former president and current presidential candidate.

It also raises the question of whether a case involving the mishandling of classified documents that could turn on complex legal arguments and motivational issues will be an easy sell to a wider audience and could play into Trump’s claims that he is a victim. These may be wrong, but they help brew the secretive political sauce that his supporters love.

The case is particularly sensitive because Biden also had his own classified documents issue regarding material found in an office he used after leaving the vice presidency and his garage. The cases are separate because there is no indication that the president deliberately took the documents and, unlike Trump, made no attempt to prevent their return to the archives when they were found. But it will be easy for the ex-president and his allies to blur the details of these cases and make the political case that legal double standards are at play and that there is a political motivation.

The question of the political impact of Trump’s prosecution has already arisen since his indictment in a case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appeared to boost his popularity in the race for GOP nominations. It has also caused potential rivals for the top of the ticket to condemn the move as politicized, complicating their own attempts to defeat the ex-president. The case, centering on alleged bookkeeping violations, is also complex to boil down to an argument that could convince millions of Americans that Trump is being treated fairly.

A big unknown in the current presidential campaign is whether future, multiple indictments will further embolden Trump and inspire voters to persuade him that he is being unfairly targeted? Or could it sink his campaign into an abyss of legal and criminal liability?

The release this week of a report by another special adviser appointed by the Trump administration, John Durham, gave Trump new political ammunition to claim he was a victim. Durham argued that the investigation into the Trump campaigns’ ties to Russia in 2016 should never have started, even though officials in office at the time and many legal analysts disputed its findings. Trump immediately seized on the report to embellish his claims that he is the victim of politicized investigations, pushing his case to seek to taint the Smith investigation, the Georgia case and the Manhattan indictment.

On Wednesday, new details of his seemingly deeper-than-expected danger in the investigation of the documents only add to a deep problem clouding the 2024 election.

It may be against the national interest to ignore the enormous affronts to the rule of law committed by a former president, including the alleged mishandling of classified information, because fundamental issues for American democracy are at stake. But a lawsuit could again create political hell that could further damage the faith of millions of Americans in the country’s legal and electoral systems.

This is the treacherous edge Trump has once again taken the nation to.

