Surya Paloh: I am ready to be the opposition

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 2024 presidential race has been heating up since late last year. The National Democratic Party’s (NasDem) nomination of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has caused cracks in Surya Paloh’s relationship with President Joko Widodo. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, NasDem was the first to declare its support for Jokowi, and now Surya Paloh has launched the same maneuver by quickly announcing his support for non-partisan candidate Anies Baswedan.

The rift between the two leaders was evident when NasDem was not invited to a rally at the State Palace on May 2, despite the party still being in the governing coalition with three of its cadres still serving as ministers. Jokowi said he didn’t invite NasDem because the party already had “a coalition there”.

When asked about his current relationship with Jokowi after he nominated Anies Baswedan as his presidential candidate, Surya Paloh pointed to a corner of his office on the 20th floor of NasDem Tower in Menteng, central Jakarta. “What statue do you see? It was a statue of Jokowi crouching down, his left hand holding his chin. This is how Surya Paloh described her closeness to Jokowi.

During a nearly two-hour interview with Tempohe answered questions about the reshuffle within the party, the pressure on his businesses after his relationship with Jokowi turned sour, and the political “dowry” of regional chiefs.

Is it true that NasDem was not invited to the Palace?

Yes. The president told reporters: “I deliberately did not invite them. They already have a coalition there. This is coalition business. Do they need to know what strategy we are planning? »

What did you think of this statement?

My question is whether I, NasDem, am still in the government coalition or not.

You met the minister in charge of coordinating maritime affairs and investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, on Monday 8 May. Have you discussed your relationship with the president?

We were doing. If possible, we should continue to maintain a cordial relationship.

Did you say that to Luhut?

Yes. If Mr. President says, “Where is he? I haven’t seen him speak in a while. Then we can sit down and talk. It’s not hard for me to say that.

He said “coalition there” because NasDem appointed Anies Baswedan? Did the president suggest not appointing Anies?

Pack Jokowi never said such a thing to me.

Or through an intermediary?

Lots of intermediaries. (But) the president didn’t ask for it.

You met Jokowi in January. Was the atmosphere still warm?

People said he rejected my hug. It’s not true. He usually sent me, like an older brother, a senior, downstairs, not just to his office door. He did it again. So, given these parameters, there was no change.

You once mentioned that your relationship with Jokowi had turned cold.

This meeting was in January. Now it’s May.

No more meetings after that?

No.