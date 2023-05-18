NAB summons Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case





The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan on Thursday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. Former First Lady Bushra Bibi was also summoned for the same.

In renaming the Al-Qadir Trust reference to National Crime Agency 190m Pounds Scandal, the Bureau also demanded that the head of the PTI and the former first lady be physically present on site. The anti-corruption body has warned Khan and his associates of legal action if he does not comply with the summons.

The NAB ordered Khan to carry the necessary papers, documents and details related to the investigation. He is also expected to carry documents related to Al-Qadir University, such as land papers, trust deeds and bank statements.

The status of Imran Khans when he appeared in court remains unknown, with Geo News reporting that the PTI chief was advised against doing so by his legal team, instead filling out the questionnaire and filing a written response to 20 questions regarding the corruption case. .

On May 17, Khan was given another deadline to meet when Pakistan’s Punjab province ordered him to hand over the 30 to 40 terrorists hiding at the residence. The skipper was given 24 hours to do so, with the deadline expiring at 2pm on Thursday. Failure to comply will see the skipper face severe action.

On May 9, Imran Khan was dramatically arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail. I am ready for that,” the head of the PTI said before his arrest.

The dramatic arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minister at the High Court in Islamabad has angered supporters of PTI leaders and party workers, who have taken to the streets, expressing their displeasure and damaging military property on the way to army headquarters.

Later, Khan’s arrest was declared illegal by the Supreme Court, following which he was released on bail until May 17. On Monday, his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also released on bail until May 23 by a divisional bench of the Lahore High Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/nab-summons-imran-khan-and-bushra-bibi-in-al-qadir-trust-case-381777-2023-05-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos