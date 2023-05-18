Türkiye Kilicdaroglu promises to expel refugees after elections | Election News

Turkish opposition leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has promised to send 10 million refugees home if he wins the second round on May 28 as he shifts to a markedly more anti-migrant tone in an attempt to win nationalist votes and defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for an alliance of six opposition parties, made inflammatory comments on Wednesday accusing the government of allowing an inflated number of 10 million irregular migrants into the country.

The longtime economist and bureaucrat warned that the number of migrants in Turkey, which has a population of 85 million, could reach 30 million without providing evidence for the figures he cited.

Kilicdaroglu went further on Thursday, saying Erdogan was not protecting [Turkeys] borders and honour.

You knowingly brought over 10 million refugees to this country, Kilicdaroglu said. I announce it here as soon as I come to power, I will send all the refugees home. Period.

Syrians began to flee to Turkey and other countries from 2011 when President Bashar al-Assad crushed an uprising against his rule and provoked war.

Turkey has taken in more Syrian refugees than any other country. About 3.6 million are registered in the country.

Turks in general initially welcomed refugees, but the country is now going through an economic crisis as the value of the pound has plunged and inflation has risen, causing resentment against Syrians and other refugee and migrant populations to rise. . Nationalists have seized on the economic crisis and Turkey’s relatively welcoming policy towards refugees to attack the government.

Kilicdaroglu’s comments sparked debates on social media.

Sami Hamdi, chief executive of International Interest, a Middle East-focused political risk firm, tweeted that the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) had returned his parties to natural xenophobia.

Kilicdaroglu peels off the heart-shaped makeup and swings out with his more natural CHP xenophobia against refugees and the “deluge of irregulars that seeps into our veins every day.” Neither Davutoglu nor Babacan will be able to temper these feelings if he wins https://t.co/eEs3wKJJnt Sami Hamdi (@SALHACHIMI) May 17, 2023

Another analyst, Oznur Kucuker Sirene, said the speech was likely to appeal to nationalist voters.

The alliance with the HDP could not win the election, on the contrary, they were very disappointed. It turned out that the determining factor in the election was nationality sperm. Now start the speeches with the portraits of Atatrk https://t.co/SKMHco48nW znur Kker Sirene (@SireneOznur) May 17, 2023

Translation: The alliance with the HDP did not win the election, on the contrary, they were very disappointed. It became apparent that the determining factor in the election was the Nationalist voters. Let the speeches with the portraits of Atatrk begin now

Another user, Fatih Guner, derided the opposition, saying in a long tweet that its leader is only appeasing the supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans while calling for a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the CHP.

Don’t think the position and policy of the CHP will change in the public eye with just one video. You keep calling it campaign, whatever, Guner tweeted. They appease opposition voters, the CHP is only aiming for its own seat, they have no goal of winning the election. KK cannot be trusted.

Turkish authorities have arrested nearly 50,600 undocumented immigrants this year as of May 11 after apprehending 285,000 in 2022, according to Interior Ministry data.

Migrants and refugees living in Turkey have faced an increasingly hostile climate in recent years, leading to growing support for their departure from the country and even violence.

Meanwhile, supporters of Kilicdaroglus reacted to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylus’ statement made in an interview with local media outlet tv100 in which he said he could not return Syrian refugees already in the country.

We will not make Turkey a warehouse of refugees, but the Syrians are our brothers and sisters. We cannot send them to die, Soylu said during the interview.

A Twitter user replied with the following: You kill us so they don’t die. Why us ? The Syrians are a flower that will die of a breath, but us? Do you want us to die, can you risk losing us?

You kill us so they don’t die Why us? A flower that the Syrians will give in one breath, but what about us? Do you want us to die, can you afford to lose us? https://t.co/QvlqqJw6GN pic.twitter.com/wzOOmdEiRh (@curlNbrunette) May 18, 2023

Another user doubled down on the idea that the government forgets about its own people: But you leave your own people to die. Citizens of this country have more refugee status than Syrians.

You let your own people die, but . This country has more refugees than Syrians at home. MEHMET Y (@mhmettylmzz) May 17, 2023

A user also expressed concerns about the impact of Syrians on the country’s demographic structure.

Can you risk the degradation of the demographic structure? What will happen 20 years later? After the PKK, what if they also asked for land? Is there a guarantee that they won’t say that [land] actually belongs to us or whatever and create organizations?