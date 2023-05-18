Politics
Türkiye Kilicdaroglu promises to expel refugees after elections | Election News
Turkish opposition leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has promised to send 10 million refugees home if he wins the second round on May 28 as he shifts to a markedly more anti-migrant tone in an attempt to win nationalist votes and defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for an alliance of six opposition parties, made inflammatory comments on Wednesday accusing the government of allowing an inflated number of 10 million irregular migrants into the country.
The longtime economist and bureaucrat warned that the number of migrants in Turkey, which has a population of 85 million, could reach 30 million without providing evidence for the figures he cited.
Kilicdaroglu went further on Thursday, saying Erdogan was not protecting [Turkeys] borders and honour.
You knowingly brought over 10 million refugees to this country, Kilicdaroglu said. I announce it here as soon as I come to power, I will send all the refugees home. Period.
Syrians began to flee to Turkey and other countries from 2011 when President Bashar al-Assad crushed an uprising against his rule and provoked war.
Turkey has taken in more Syrian refugees than any other country. About 3.6 million are registered in the country.
Turks in general initially welcomed refugees, but the country is now going through an economic crisis as the value of the pound has plunged and inflation has risen, causing resentment against Syrians and other refugee and migrant populations to rise. . Nationalists have seized on the economic crisis and Turkey’s relatively welcoming policy towards refugees to attack the government.
Kilicdaroglu’s comments sparked debates on social media.
Sami Hamdi, chief executive of International Interest, a Middle East-focused political risk firm, tweeted that the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) had returned his parties to natural xenophobia.
Kilicdaroglu peels off the heart-shaped makeup and swings out with his more natural CHP xenophobia against refugees and the “deluge of irregulars that seeps into our veins every day.”
Neither Davutoglu nor Babacan will be able to temper these feelings if he wins https://t.co/eEs3wKJJnt
Sami Hamdi (@SALHACHIMI) May 17, 2023
Another analyst, Oznur Kucuker Sirene, said the speech was likely to appeal to nationalist voters.
The alliance with the HDP could not win the election, on the contrary, they were very disappointed. It turned out that the determining factor in the election was nationality sperm. Now start the speeches with the portraits of Atatrk https://t.co/SKMHco48nW
znur Kker Sirene (@SireneOznur) May 17, 2023
Translation: The alliance with the HDP did not win the election, on the contrary, they were very disappointed. It became apparent that the determining factor in the election was the Nationalist voters. Let the speeches with the portraits of Atatrk begin now
Another user, Fatih Guner, derided the opposition, saying in a long tweet that its leader is only appeasing the supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans while calling for a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the CHP.
Don’t think the position and policy of the CHP will change in the public eye with just one video. You keep calling it campaign, whatever, Guner tweeted. They appease opposition voters, the CHP is only aiming for its own seat, they have no goal of winning the election. KK cannot be trusted.
Turkish authorities have arrested nearly 50,600 undocumented immigrants this year as of May 11 after apprehending 285,000 in 2022, according to Interior Ministry data.
Migrants and refugees living in Turkey have faced an increasingly hostile climate in recent years, leading to growing support for their departure from the country and even violence.
Meanwhile, supporters of Kilicdaroglus reacted to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylus’ statement made in an interview with local media outlet tv100 in which he said he could not return Syrian refugees already in the country.
We will not make Turkey a warehouse of refugees, but the Syrians are our brothers and sisters. We cannot send them to die, Soylu said during the interview.
A Twitter user replied with the following: You kill us so they don’t die. Why us ? The Syrians are a flower that will die of a breath, but us? Do you want us to die, can you risk losing us?
You kill us so they don’t die
Why us?
A flower that the Syrians will give in one breath, but what about us?
Do you want us to die, can you afford to lose us? https://t.co/QvlqqJw6GN pic.twitter.com/wzOOmdEiRh
(@curlNbrunette) May 18, 2023
Another user doubled down on the idea that the government forgets about its own people: But you leave your own people to die. Citizens of this country have more refugee status than Syrians.
You let your own people die, but . This country has more refugees than Syrians at home.
MEHMET Y (@mhmettylmzz) May 17, 2023
A user also expressed concerns about the impact of Syrians on the country’s demographic structure.
Can you risk the degradation of the demographic structure? What will happen 20 years later? After the PKK, what if they also asked for land? Is there a guarantee that they won’t say that [land] actually belongs to us or whatever and create organizations?
Are you taking the risk of a deterioration in the demographic structure? What will happen after 20 years? What if, after the Pkk, they also started asking for land? Is there a guarantee that they won’t say “we really are” and create an organization?
Efdal Zeynel ELL (@efdalicelli) May 17, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/18/turkeys-kilicdaroglu-promises-to-kick-out-refugees-post-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Museums can serve as vehicles for global cultural exchange: PM Modi
- Türkiye Kilicdaroglu promises to expel refugees after elections | Election News
- Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78
- The House View: Why table tennis is the different game in the world
- Olivia Wilde lambasted for wearing a wedding dress at Colton Underwood’s wedding
- New chairs announced for Natural England committees
- LEGO 2K Drive (Xbox Series X)
- Peru: UN expert calls for accountability and political reforms to overcome crisis
- Montana is the first US state to ban TikTok
- Long-term opioid use is more common among patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders
- NAB summons Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case
- Surya Paloh: I am ready to be the opposition