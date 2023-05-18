Donald Trump against America | The New Republic





They said saving Grenada from terror and totalitarianism was the wrong thing to do. They did not blame Cuba or the Communists for threatening American students and murdering Grenadians. Instead, they blamed the United States.

But then, somehow, they always blame America first.

When our Marines, sent to Lebanon on a multinational peacekeeping mission with the consent of the United States Congress, were murdered in their sleep, the blame of the first American mob did not blame the terrorists who murdered the Marines. They blamed the United States.

But then they always blame America first.

And so on. She used the word blame 14 times, and it stuck. Hard. Reagan picked it up, as did Republicans in general. And while Kirkpatrick focused on foreign policy, during the Reagan years the indictment was expanded. Domestically, the charge inevitably revolved around race. Reagan Democrats, known to have been identified by Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg in Macomb County, Michigan, who voted 63% for John Kennedy in 1960 but 67% for Reagan in 1984, were pushed back by what they saw as a Democratic elite who blamed America for the persistence of racial inequality.

Many Republicans spent most of the 1980s accusing the Democrats of being out of touch with Central America. The Roosevelt New Deal coalition of working-class whites, urban liberals, and black voters had already begun to split in the late 1960s and early 1970s over Vietnam, race, and McGovernism. . But Reagan’s landslide victory over Carter sealed the deal. Now, even a lot of Democrats have started to argue that maybe the Republicans were right about how the Democrats lost the plot. For example, Democrat stalwarts William Galston and Elaine Kamarck, who had both worked on the Mondales campaign, he as issues director and she as delegate selection director, had, in 1989, after the third consecutive presidential defeat, enough seen. They wrote in a famous article that Democrats had to come to terms with the fact that too many Americans had come to view the party as inattentive to their economic interests, indifferent to, even hostile to, their moral feelings, and ineffective in defending their national security.

Thus arose the perception of Democrats as blaming America, disconnected from America, even hating America and, conversely, the idea of ​​Republicans as a party to both optimism and middle American values. Was it really true? The reality was of course more complicated. The republican party, then as now, was the party of the rich; in fact, the wealthiest Americans were even more Republican at the time. The Reagans flaunted their associations with wealthy friends, several of whom bought them a mansion in upscale Bel-Air, next to the stately home that was used as an exterior on The Beverly Hillbillies (bought in 2019 by, wait a minute). , Lachlan Murdoch), where they lived after leaving the White House.

