Xiongan is Xi Jinping’s animal project

S six years A few days ago, when China unveiled its grandiose plan to build a new metropolis 100 km south of Beijing, it was hard to imagine the finished product. Ambitious planners have promised a first-class international city covering 2,000 square kilometers, almost three times the size of New York. The Xiongan New Area, as it is called, would be a green, state-of-the-art annex to Beijing, easing pressure on the congested capital, home to more than 21 million people. But back then, Xiongan was just a vast expanse of scrubby plains and seedy villages.

During your correspondent’s recent visit, it was still quite difficult to discern the future contours of the city. A handful of projects, including a gleaming high-speed rail station, have been completed. The skyline is dotted with construction cranes working to finish other buildings. Real highways now connect Xiongan to Beijing and Tianjin (see map). But good roads between the three counties that make up XionganAnxin, Rongcheng and Xiong have yet to be built. The place looks more like a construction site than a city comparable to Shenzhen, the built-from-scratch business center to which it is often compared. China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, seems a bit defensive about his pet project. During a visit to Xiongan on May 10, he insisted that the construction plan was completely correct and praised the progress made until miraculous. He also called on officials to firm up confidence and maintain resolve. Mr. Xi has done his part by coaching three other members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top governing body. Reports in state media made it clear that he remained personally involved in the business. This will help counter a vague sense of slowing momentum. The launch of the projects in 2017 was widely covered by state media. An official statement hailed development as a crucial strategy for the next millennium. Speculators flocked to the area to buy up all available properties, leading to an emergency sales freeze. More recently, however, Xiongan has attracted much less attention. The pandemic, of course, hasn’t helped. An official set of guidelines released in 2021 described Xiongan as a provincial-level project, suggesting it might even have been downgraded (it hadn’t). There has been a lot of skepticism surrounding the plan. Official comparisons with Shenzhen and Pudong, Shanghai’s gleaming financial district, make little sense, critics say. These places have been given great freedom to create a market-oriented environment to attract foreign and domestic businesses. Xi said Xiongan should have similar aspirations. But he also sees it as part of his shared prosperity agenda, which has scared off entrepreneurs and investors. Many entities pushed to move from Beijing to Xiongan, such as non-essential government services and state-owned enterprises, are not exactly sources of momentum.

A number of institutions resisted the move. In a large university in Beijing, a professor recounts the efforts undertaken by various departments to stay in the capital. But during his visit to Xiongan, Xi signaled that he wants the relocation process to speed up. He was talking vaguely about improving incentives. (Promises of a 30-minute train journey between Xiongan and Beijing seem to have little effect). economist at Duke Kunshan University. But these risk creating inequalities between migrants from these cities and newcomers from less favored areas.

In troubled water

As people move to Xiongan, another problem may arise. Like much of northern China, the city has scarce and often polluted groundwater. Experts fear there will be drinking water shortages once Xiongan is developed and populated. Yet flooding also poses a threat to the low-lying region. It is believed that such a disaster, in 1963, killed thousands of people in the region.

Mr. Xi describes Xiongan as a city of the future. The big question is when this future will begin. Construction costs have already exceeded 540 billion yuan ($78 billion). It is expected to cost about the same to complete the job. The relocation phase of the project is expected to last until 2035. By 2050, Xiongan should have become a modern socialist city, if all goes according to plan. With luck, Mr. Xi, 69 and likely a lifelong ruler, may live just long enough to complete his pet project.

