Tar, Putin’s bootlicker: when Boris Johnson took it Emmanuel Macron





Tensions between former Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron are actually more intense than we thought. According to a former adviser to the former British Prime Minister, the French president was repeatedly heavily insulted by Boris Johnson. Between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson, it has never been great love. When the eccentric British Prime Minister was still in office in Downing Street, tensions with Paris were common. The French president has also repeatedly denounced the “lack of seriousness” of Boris Johnson. The latter also had only tender words for Emmanuel Macron, according to the revelations of Guto Harri, former director of communications for Boris Johnson. In an episode of his podcast broadcast this Thursday, May 18, he recounts how his former boss repeatedly attacked the French president, sometimes going so far as to insult him. “During our morning meeting, I think we were a small group, he launched into a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron,” Guto Harri said. He would have notably insulted him with a “word beginning with a C” (for “asshole”, editor’s note), “crazy” and “Putin’s bootlicker”. “We have to rage against the frogs” (frogs, a pejorative nickname given by the British to the French), he also reportedly declared, even going so far as to threaten to hit Emmanuel Macron: “I’m going to have to punch him to enlighten it”, would have supported Boris Johnson, according to the words of his former collaborator. The buried hatchet A spokesperson for the former British Prime Minister claimed not to know Guto Harri’s story, and stressed that Boris Johnson was in no way involved in the recording of this podcast. At the start of the war in Ukraine, the occupier of Downing Street, an early supporter of Kiev, notably let it be known that he was not at all in agreement with the strategy of Emmanuel Macron, who had visited to Vladimir Putin a few weeks before the start of the conflict and encouraged dialogue with the Russian President. Diplomatic quarrels had also taken place over illegal immigration from France to the United Kingdom. However, Guto Harri stressed that the two men had “reconciled” a few weeks after this famous meeting where Boris Johnson was carried away, during a G7 summit. “They even went to drink a whiskey together,” added the former communications director.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnews.fr/monde/2023-05-18/tare-leche-bottes-de-poutine-quand-boris-johnson-sen-prenait-emmanuel-macron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos