Donald Trump’s alleged crimes listed by Manhattan DA in Hush Money Probe





More details about the allegations Donald Trump faces in the case regarding his alleged silent money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels were revealed Tuesday in a filing by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Trump was arrested and arraigned last month on 34 counts of falsifying business records, which he denies, making him the first former US president to face criminal charges. These are normally misdemeanor charges, but can be turned into a felony if there is another crime involved. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied any wrongdoing.

Polls show Trump is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, meaning legal action against him could have a major impact on who occupies the White House from January 2025.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023 in Turnberry, Scotland, U.K. revealed on Tuesday in a filing by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. GETTY/Robert Perry

The court filing set out the laws Trump may have violated: NY Election Law 17-152, NY Tax Law 1801(a)(3) & 1802, NY Penal Law 175.05 & 175.10, and Federal Election Campaign Act, 52 USC 30101.

Speaking to Newsweek, former Los Angeles County prosecutor and criminal defense attorney at El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, Joshua Ritter, explained what that means in practice.

He said: “The election and tax laws that Bragg’s office cited as predicate crimes are pretty simple. Election laws simply involve using illegal means to gain an advantage in a political campaign and not disclose how funds are used in a campaign. Tax laws only apply to submitting false or fraudulent information on a tax return.”

The charges relate to the alleged payment of $130,000 in silent money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, to cover up a reported affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels as well as any financial wrongdoing.

Trump’s legal team had demanded more details about the allegations against the former president, triggering Tuesday’s court filing.

Ritter explained: “Donald Trump’s attorneys have requested a detail note from Alvin Bragg’s office because they know that Bragg’s attempt to link the crime of forgery of business documents to campaign finance violations is a They’re hoping that if Bragg’s office spells out the details of the alleged campaign finance and tax violations, it will give them the opportunity to challenge the validity of those underlying crimes.

“If there is no legal basis to say that Trump committed these underlying crimes, it would remove the basis for Bragg to move the charged felony of falsifying business records from misdemeanor counts to felony counts. And then the game is over.”

However, while the district attorney’s office provided additional information, it also said that Trump “had more than sufficient information to prepare his defense” and was therefore not entitled to all of the additional information requested by his attorney. crew.

Ritter told Newsweek he thinks prosecutors should provide Trump with more “specifics” about the case against him, given how “new” it is.

He commented: “Trump’s attorneys have good reason to seek more specifics about exactly how he allegedly violated these laws. Prosecutors in the motion filed Tuesday repeated their earlier claims that there was an agreement to remove Illegal negative stories about Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels and that reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen were doubled for tax reasons.

“But so far, Bragg’s office has been able to get away with somewhat vague descriptions of the underlying crimes. With a case as novel as this, where a Manhattan prosecutor invokes federal election law, it would probably make sense for the judge to require prosecutors to provide a little more detail than they have so far.”

On May 9, a Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and then defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in damages. Trump denies assaulting Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s, as she alleged.

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment via the contact form on its official website.

