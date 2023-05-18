Pakistani Imran Khan fears another DW arrest 05/18/2023





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who faces corruption charges, told DW on Thursday that an “unprecedented crackdown was underway” in Pakistan.

Speaking to DW’s Anja Kueppers-McKinnon, Khan said he believed he would be arrested again soon.

“7,500 of my workers have been arrested. All of my senior management have been arrested. So what will happen? I don’t know. But I expect to be arrested again,” he said. declared from Lahore.

Khan said it was done “in order to crush the party so that we don’t contest the election, that’s why all this is happening.”

Imran Khan talks to DW from Lahore

Charges against Khan

Khan will not ignore a summons from the country’s anti-corruption agency to appear before her for questioning on Thursday, her party’s spokesperson told DW.

The summons comes after his arrest last week for corruption. The detention sparked violent clashes across the country in which at least 10 people were killed. He was released over the weekend after being protected from arrest in several court cases against him.

Khan told DW he was facing 150 criminal cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

“As a known person in the country for 50 years, who has never committed a single crime, suddenly, in the last few months, he has 150 cases, nobody believes him,” he said.

Asked if he would tell his supporters to refrain from further violence, Khan said the situation had calmed down considerably since his release, but said a crackdown was underway against his Pakistani party. Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“There are no protests at the moment. There is no public disorder,” Khan said. “But what’s happening is there’s a crackdown, an unprecedented crackdown, taking place.”

Police besiege Khan’s house

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said there were no plans to re-arrest Khan. “All we want is for him to turn over the terrorists who are hiding in his home,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that up to 40 people accused of attacking military installations during last week’s unrest were hiding at Khan’s home.

“It’s absolute nonsense,” Khan told DW, responding to the accusations.

He said he invited journalists to his home, which led to a de-escalation with the police.

“I said, come to my house and see where the terrorists are. So that defused the situation because obviously there were no terrorists, so that’s when the police couldn’t intervene,” Khan said.

He said there were still police around his home, but far fewer than when they first deployed on Wednesday.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

