In Xi’an, Xi Jinping receives his Central Asian counterparts for a historic summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes his counterparts from the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia to a historic summit on Thursday to strengthen regional ties, as Joe Biden meets G7 leaders in Japan. Symbolic choice: the event described as extremely important by Beijing is held in the large historic city of Xian (Centre), eastern end of the ancient Silk Road which linked Europe and China via Central Asia.

This is the very first edition of this China-Central Asia summit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Asian giant and these countries in 1992, after the fall of the USSR. Formerly members of the Russian Empire and then of the Soviet Union, these nations (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) retain privileged economic, linguistic and diplomatic ties with Moscow.

But with the war in Ukraine, Russian influence waned. A relative vacuum that the Chinese president is all the more willing to fill as he wishes to develop his international stature and the influence of his country, according to experts. Xi Jinping will present himself as a leader capable of promoting development and peace in the world, said Zhiqun Zhu, professor of international relations at Bucknell University, in the United States.

Strong support for China in Central Asia

The summit takes place almost at the same time as a Hiroshima meeting of the leaders of the G7 (Canada, France, United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) in which the American President Joe Biden participates – whose country regularly depicts Beijing as a threat. The Japanese event will likely focus on the strategy to put in place to counter the growing influence of China in the world, according to Zhiqun Zhu.

Opposite, the diplomatic and strategic importance of the unprecedented meeting organized in Xian on Thursday and Friday should not be underestimated, he underlines. The China-Central Asia Summit shows that China’s rejuvenation cannot be hindered and has strong support in Central Asia and elsewhere in developing countries. China estimates that its trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbkistan reached a total of around 70 billion dollars (64 billion euros) last year and climbed 22% year on year in the first quarter of 2023. $

The former Soviet republics of Central Asia also occupy a crucial place in the Chinese initiative of the New Silk Roads, also known as the Belt and the Road. Embodied by Xi Jinping who launched it at the end of 2013, this pharaonic program aims in particular to develop, thanks to Chinese funds, roads, ports, railways and infrastructure abroad. The Asian giant, whose development needs raw materials, has already invested billions of euros to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia and build rail links linking China to Europe via the region.

A joint press release on Friday

The summit which opens on Thursday should in particular be an opportunity to advance certain infrastructure projects. Among them are the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway line, long stalled and costing six billion dollars, or the extension of the pipeline between Central Asia and China.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Xi Jinping, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev, hailed the significant results in recent years of cooperation within the framework of the New Silk Roads, particularly in transport and logistics. On Thursday, the Chinese president told his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, that China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a community of good neighborliness, friendship, shared prosperity and a common future.

Xi Jinping will hold talks with other regional leaders Thursday in the day. A welcome ceremony is also planned for the evening. The main announcements of the summit should take place on Friday morning, with a meeting between the six presidents and the press as well as the probable publication of a joint press release.