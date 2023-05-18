kartavya path: PM Modi unveils pocket map of Kartavya path





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a pocket map of Kartavya Path which contains information on various state houses and historic cultural institutions near the India Gate complex. “Rajpath” – the nation’s capital’s ceremonial boulevard that connects the Raisina Hill complex to India Gate – was renamed “Kartavya Path” last September and inaugurated as part of Modi’s revamp of Central Vista Avenue soon after. The pocket map was unveiled during the International Museum Expo which is held from May 18 to 20 at Pragati Maidan. Modi inaugurated the event in which about 1,200 museums participate in various segments. This coincided with International Museum Day, celebrated on May 18. The pocket map contains information on the various State Houses such as Kota House, Hyderabad House and Jaipur House – elegant structures built in British times around the India Gate hexagon, as well as cultural spaces and institutions of the Union Ministry of Culture, officials said. These houses were built by the former princely states which after independence gradually joined the Union of India, many of which now house government institutions. Among other stately houses, Hyderabad House is used to accommodate foreign dignitaries, the National Gallery of Modern Arts is located in Jaipur House, and Bikaner House houses a cultural center and cafes. The pocket card also contains details of the National Museum and National Archives of India, institutions which fall under the Union Ministry of Culture. Rajpath began its journey as Kingsway, a central axis built as part of New Delhi after the imperial seat of administration was moved here from Calcutta, announced by King George V at the Delhi Durbar of 1911. From the dawn of independence to hosting the annual Republic Day celebrations for the past seven decades, Rajpath has witnessed colonial rule and also enjoyed the glory of a free and democratic nation. . Last year, while inaugurating the revamped Central Vista with Rajpath and the lawns flanking the boulevard, Modi called the stretch of road a symbol of India’s “slavery”. He also unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. The name change sparked a strong reaction from members of many opposition parties, including Congress and the TMC. Renaming the historic Rajpath to Kartavya Path was “pure politics” because “Rajpath” itself is a Hindi word, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said. Historians have argued that the ‘Raj’ in ‘Rajpath’ refers to the idea of ​​a state and not ‘Raja’ or king. Recently, modular signs bearing the map of Kartavya Path have been installed in the Central Vista area and barricades erected near India Gate are also named “Kartavya Path”. Modi also unveiled a “virtual tour” of the upcoming National Museum on Thursday, which will be housed here in the North and South Blocks of the British era. The North Block and South Block are part of the central secretariat of the Raisina Hill complex, the centerpiece of New Delhi designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker. Important roads such as Kingsway and Queensway, which run perpendicular to each other in the heart of the nation’s capital, were renamed “Rajpath” and “Janpath” respectively, among several other British-era streets, soon after. independence.

